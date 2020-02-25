WATERTOWN — Roth Industries Inc. will undergo a significant expansion later this year at its facility in the city’s industrial park on South Bellew Avenue.
The company’s engineer, Aubertine and Currier, Watertown, will go before the city’s Planning Board on March 3 with site plans for the project that includes construction of a 10,400-square-foot storage building and two additions, totalling 7,340 square feet of space, to its existing manufacturing plant.
It’s unclear whether the expansion would lead to additional jobs or what the additional space would be used for.
“I know they are in immediate need of additional space, but I’m not sure of anything more than that,” said Donald W. Rutherford, CEO of the Watertown Local Development Corp.
“I assume things are going well if they want to do this expansion,” he added.
It will be the fourth expansion at the South Bellew Avenue facility in the City Center Industrial Park since it opened in 2007 and the first since a 27,000-square-foot addition for a new blow molding machine in the plant in 2016.
The company would like to begin construction this spring or summer. Roth is not seeking any loans from the local development corporation, also known as the Watertown Trust, Mr. Rutherford said.
The plant currently employs about 15 workers, but Roth has long-range plans for further expansion at its 68,900-square-foot plant.
The Watertown Trust and the Jefferson County Industrial Development Agency have been working with Roth and another company, Renzi Brothers, to move a used rail spur that would benefit both companies.
Relocating the rail line would help Renzi move forward with a five-year expansion plan that has been stalled because its food distribution center is landlocked, while it would allow for easier access for shipments of plastic resin into the manufacturing plant at Roth Industries.
It would make it easier for Roth to get rosin from the rail spur to its mold-blowing equipment.
Roth Industries, a family-owned business established in Germany more than 60 years ago, has 1,100 employees and locations in more than 40 countries. The Watertown facility produces double-wall oil storage tanks, blow-molded construction and traffic barriers and manifolds and tubing for in-floor radiant heating systems.
Roth entered the North American market in 1997 and then moved to Watertown from Rhode Island 13 years ago, partly because of its proximity to Canada. The company also has a plant in Syracuse.
Renzi — one of the largest broadline food distribution companies in upstate New York — has a 100,000-square-foot facility on its 21-acre site at 901 Rail Drive in the industrial park.
Roth President and CEO Joseph A. Brown couldn’t be reached for comment.
