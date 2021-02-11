WATERTOWN — Roth Industries Inc. is in line to receive a 10-year tax abatement agreement for its $5.5 million major expansion in the city’s industrial park on South Bellew Avenue.
The Jefferson County Industrial Development Agency on Thursday approved a preliminary payment in lieu of taxes (PILOT) agreement for the company’s project.
The company plans to move forward with a $5 million project that will construct a 7,000-square-foot addition at its facility in the industrial park. The addition will house a third blow molding machine at the facility and add eight new positions to the existing workforce of 25 employees. The project also includes construction of a 10,000-square-foot storage building.
David Zembiec, the executive director of the Jefferson County Economic Development Corporation, the JCIDA’s sister organization, said Thursday that the proposed PILOT is different than what is normally offered to companies.
This one will be for 10 years — not a 15-year agreement — and would give a 100 percent abatement for the first five years and a 50 percent tax deal for the remaining five years. Roth would then pay its full taxes in the 11th year, Mr. Zembiec said.
Under most tax deals, 15-year tax abatement agreements offer a 75 percent savings in the first five years, 50 percent in the second five years and 25 percent in the final five years.
The tax deal to Roth would help the company with cash flow and inventory.
A public hearing will be held at 9 a.m. Feb. 24 on the tax abatement agreement. The hearing will be held as a Zoom meeting.
The JCIDA will vote on the final agreement at its March 4 board meeting.
It will be the fourth expansion at the nearly 69,000-square-foot facility in the City Center Industrial Park since it opened in 2007. The company makes mainly plastic highway barriers at the facility.
The Watertown Local Development Corp., also known as the Watertown Trust, and the JCIDA also have been working with Roth and another company in the industrial park, Renzi Food Service, to move a used rail spur in the industrial park that would benefit both companies.
Roth Industries, a family owned business based in Germany, also has a plant in Syracuse, where another 25 employees work and septic tanks and other products are made in the former General Motors plant in Salina.
