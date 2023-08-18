Rouse

The St. Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce hosted a booth at Adirondack Day at the Track in Saratoga on Wednesday. The event doubled as an opportunity to train the new tourism team on trade show promotion as Brooke E. Rouse transitions out of her role as director of tourism at the chamber. From left, interim tourism director Tiffani F. Amo, Rouse and destinations services manager Kathryn L. Puleo. Provided photo

CANTON — St. Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce Tourism Director Brooke E. Rouse is leaving her job at the end of the month.

Rouse, who started as the chamber’s executive director in June 2014, is moving to Saratoga Springs to be closer to her family. The timing of the move has to do with getting settled in time for her children to start school.

