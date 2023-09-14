CANTON — According to town attorney Eric J. Gustafson, the Canton Solar Law gives a final say on solar project site applications to the town planning board.
At its Sept. 5 meeting, the planning board rejected a resolution to move the road entrance to the Northwoods Solar Project at 295 Route 310 from the formerly approved State Street entrance to Route 310.
The project is a 5-megawatt array on 44 acres of a 70.7-acre parcel owned by Jim Curtis of Canton.
Town Councilor James T. Smith explained the timeline of the decision Wednesday night at a town board meeting.
“The planning board approved it with access to the site from State Street Road. There was no communication with the highway superintendent,” Smith said. “His job is to maintain the structural integrity and safety of town roads. So, he brought it to the (highway) committee. His concerns were the school, the ballfield, the nursing home, Partridge Knoll, the golf course, recreation and school bus access.”
The road is also posted at 55 mph, Smith said.
“Contact was made with the state and the state agreed to do a curb cut for Sol America (the project developer) on 310,” Smith said. “Everybody was in agreement. Sol America was in agreement. They said it was OK. But it ended up in front of the planning board a week ago and the planning board voted 4-1 to continue with access from State Street Road.”
Smith said he understands the town board’s role in the matter and that the planning board has control of oversight approval.
“So, they overruled us and that is what’s going to happen; access will be off State Street Road. So be it. The process is the process,” he said.
During the public comment part of the meeting, Toby E. Irven, a member of the Complete Streets Committee, said that he had checked with state officials and that the planning board’s function is as an advisory body unless the town says otherwise.
In response to a question from Smith, Gustafson said Irven was right but that the town had given the power to the planning board.
“The solar law specifically says that the planning board is in charge of site plan approval,” Gustafson said. “That was the local law adopted by this board, authorizing the planning board to have site plan approval.”
Smith said that communication among the town board, the highway superintendent and the planning board could have been better.
“I want to go on record to thank the planning board for all the work and I want to thank everybody for all the work because this stuff isn’t easy,” Town Supervisor Mary Ann Ashley said. “Solar has come to the town of Canton.”
The town is now working on its 10th solar project application, she said, and the solar law passed in 2019 has protected the town.
“(Without) this law, taxpayers would have been paying a lot of money,” she said.
