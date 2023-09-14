The Canton Town Planning Board has retained State Street as the entrance to the area for the Northwoods Solar Project, pictured Sept. 6. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

CANTON — According to town attorney Eric J. Gustafson, the Canton Solar Law gives a final say on solar project site applications to the town planning board.

At its Sept. 5 meeting, the planning board rejected a resolution to move the road entrance to the Northwoods Solar Project at 295 Route 310 from the formerly approved State Street entrance to Route 310.

