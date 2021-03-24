POTSDAM — North Indian and Indian Chinese cuisines have found a home on Market Street.
Royal India Grill opened earlier this month at the 38 Market corner building that previously housed Taste of India, Indian Carnival and Sergi’s Italian Restaurant temporarily from 2012 until 2013, after a windstorm dislocated the roof from Sergi’s at 10 Market St.
Royal India owner Aman Chadha moved with his family to Potsdam from the Syracuse area in February. Mr. Chadha, with more than a decade of restaurant experience, has operated several other upstate Indian restaurants, including in Onondaga and Madison counties.
Delayed by the ongoing COVID-19 health crisis, the move is a few years in the making, with small-town life and college student patrons drawing him to St. Lawrence County. The four Associated Colleges of the St. Lawrence Valley — SUNY Potsdam, SUNY Canton, Clarkson University and St. Lawrence University — factored heavily into the relocation.
“The first week, we were just getting our feet under us,” Mr. Chadha said. “We’ve been busy.”
With his head chef out Wednesday afternoon, Mr. Chadha himself ran the kitchen, regularly stepping out to check on guests.
“If the owner doesn’t know what to do, it’s not easy to keep a restaurant running,” he said before heading back to the kitchen.
Italian villa wallpaper still covers much of the interior, but colorful lights warm the space and the distinct flavors of pakora, korma and curries shine.
Seating lines the north and south walls, and a buffet runs down the center of the restaurant, which is open for lunch and dinner every day. Hand sanitizer is located at the entrance, and masks and social distancing are required when not sitting to eat.
Patrons of the lunch buffet are asked to wear provided disposable gloves before exploring the cold and hot options. Made-to-order appetizers, main dishes — of rice, chicken, lamb, goat, fish or vegetables — specials, breads and gluten-free selections are also available.
Royal India is open 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. daily, with a special brunch buffet offered Sundays. Dine-in and carry out are offered, and deliveries are made for catering orders. In the future, Mr. Chadha said, he may start delivering smaller orders, too.
More information and the menu is viewable at royalindiagrill.net. Call 315-265-5551 or 315-265-5552 to order.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.