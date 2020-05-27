WATERTOWN — In spite of the economic slowdown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Runningboards Marketing is growing its business by leaps and bounds, having just added its first two franchisees.
Runningboards Marketing is a Watertown-based business that manufactures “digital advertising vehicles,” trucks with digital screens on the sides and rear, and then sells the space on those screens to advertising clients. The trucks then drive around town, putting the advertisments in front of all sorts of people who may not normally notice or even see a static version of the ad, like a traditional billboard.
The trucks can also be rented for sporting events, parties, fundraisers and more. So far, Runningboards has been active in the greater Watertown region, advertising for a number of clients including Wendy’s, Jefferson Community College and Watertown Savings Bank.
Since October of 2018, Runningboards has also been building a franchise model to expand the business to other markets.
“We’ve developed the first franchise model of its kind,” said Calvin McNeely, president and co-founder of the company. “We manufacture these trucks right here in our shop, we develop our own software. We’ve been working for a year to develop this franchise model, working with a lot of professionals out there to help us do that.”
The first two new franchisees are from Kentucky and Massachusetts, respectively, and began the process of opening their businesses with Runningboards last month, after months of talks.
Jesus Espinoza and Ian Brown are both 23 years old, from Padukah, Ky. The two are in college, with Mr. Espinoza pursuing a degree in nursing and Mr. Brown pursuing a programming degree. Mr. Brown said that he got wind of the Runningboards model when he began working with a franchise consultant in their area.
“Jesus and I have been friends since the beginning of middle school, and we had talked about doing a business together before,” Mr. Brown said. “It just so happened that I was looking around at places, and it worked out that we were both in the position to do this.”
Mr. Brown said that Padukah is known for being behind the times when it comes to technology, and he believes that bringing the Runningboards model of advertising could be a much-needed kick in the right direction for the city.
Over 1,000 miles away in Marlborough, Mass., Mark Federico is the other franchisee that is signing onto the Runningboards Marketing system. Mr. Federico is an established entrepreneur, and he was looking to use the trucks to advertise his health clubs in Marlborough, but was told that there were none in the area.
“I started to learn more about the concept, and I through it would make sense here,” Mr. Federico said. “It would make sense not just as its own business model, but as a service for all the other businesses out here too.”
In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, Mr. McNeely and his team have been working from home, but he said that has not stopped them from growing the business. The marketing side has been deemed essential, as long as they run health-related advertisements, and has been running while the New York State on PAUSE order has been in effect.
Now, the manufacturing side of the company is back to work, and began adapting two more trucks with their proprietary Digital Advertising Vehicle system last week. Runningboards is focused on adding more franchisees, with a goal of adding 100 more franchisees within the next three years.
“It feels really good to be growing the business right now,” Mr. McNeely said.
