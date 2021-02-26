WATERTOWN — Runnings, a Minnesota-based home, farm and outdoor department store, is coming to the old Kmart on outer Arsenal Street.
Town of Watertown Planning Board co-chair Pamela D. Desormo confirmed that the national retailer was buying the old Kmart store, located in the same plaza as the Hannaford grocery store and Red Robin restaurant.
“They called a couple of days ago and said they were closing (on the property) either Friday or Monday,” she said.
They’re taking ownership of the more than 112,434-square-foot building from Kmart parent company Sears Holdings, which closed the Kmart store four years ago.
She’s been dealing with the company and the real estate company handling the property. There’s been talk about Runnings opening the store in that location for about a year.
Representatives from the chain will attend Monday afternoon’s Planning Board meeting to talk about a proposal for signs for the store.
The closest Runnings stores are in Malone, Clay and Rome. The chain also has stores in Canandaigua, Gloversville and Lockport in the state.
In business since 1947, the chain sells clothing, footwear, automotive, sporting goods, farm supplies, firearms, lawn and garden, toys, housewares, tools, pet and animal supplies and more.
Starting with 8 stores in two states, the chain expanded to 55 stores in 8 states. In 2014, the company began an expansion into the northeastern region and New York state.
While the store has been vacant since 2017, Watertown Pioneer LLC, a Delaware limited liability company in Hampstead, Quebec, purchased the property in Hannaford Plaza for $500,000 in September 2019. It was bought through an auction.
Pavia Real Estate Services, New Hartford, was brought in to advertise the Kmart property to various commercial enterprises for either sale or lease.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.