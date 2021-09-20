WATERTOWN — Runnings, a Minnesota-based home, farm and outdoor department store, is slated to open on Thursday in the old Kmart on outer Arsenal Street.
Signs on the front door of the 12,434-square-foot building say the store’s opening will be that day.
The company sells sporting goods, clothing, footwear, pet supplies, housewares, tools, farm supplies, lawn and garden supplies, toys, sporting goods and outdoor equipment.
Town of Watertown officials said on Monday they were unaware that an opening had been announced. They had thought it was going to be in October.
The national retailer purchased the old Kmart store, located in the same plaza as the Hannaford grocery store and Red Robin restaurant.
The old Kmart store closed four years ago and the building had been vacant ever since.
Runnings is expected to employ about 75 full- and part-time workers. Since 2014, the chain has been expanding in the Northeast, with the Watertown store becoming the 10th in New York and the 13th in the region.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.