SACKETS HARBOR — The COVID-19 pandemic and wintry weather drove Steven J. Haggerty from behind his food cart across from the Jefferson County Court Complex in Watertown to the warmth of a commercial kitchen in the village this winter.
Mr. Haggarty, the owner of the City Dawgz of NNY food cart, will not hawk his hotdogs, Philly steak sandwiches and Italian sausage from a downtown street this winter.
He’s moved indoors — for the time being.
“I don’t want to be outside freezing,” he said.
He’s also changed his menu. The sandwiches and burgers grilled up on the food cart have been replaced with what he calls “fridge meals,” entrees of meatloaf, chicken Parmesan, lasagna, fried chicken and others. He also offers cobblers made with fresh fruit.
And all of it is prepared solely by him in a 1,500-square-foot commercial kitchen at the Madison Barracks complex that he rents. They also are all family recipes or from friends.
The entrees go for $10, with family meals that can feed five to eight people costing $40.
The meals must be pre-ordered, the best way by going to the City Dawgz Facebook page the night before or no later than noon on the day you pick up your meals.
For the most part, customers must pick up their orders at the location of where Mr. Haggarty has a food cart in front of the Top of the Square plaza and across from the county court complex, although he delivers meals for a few older customers.
In April 2018, he hit the streets with his food cart after owning a vending company for 25 years.
It’s been a difficult couple of years personally for him. Both of his parents, Doris, 84, and Arthur, 91, died within five months of each other after 67 years of marriage.
To get help him get through his grief, he turned to cooking. He’s honored his mom by offering her macaroni and cheese recipe.
These days, he’s made the kitchen — which includes gas ranges, ovens, refrigerated and dry storage space — his temporary home.
“It’s nice to be warm,” he said.
He recalled that Dec. 11 of last year was the last day he was working his food cart. Temperatures were in the low 30s. It was time to do something else for the winter, especially during the time of COVID-19, he said.
Of course, he follows the state’s masking and social distancing guidelines, Mr. Haggerty stressed. But the food remains his number one concern.
He always asks his customers what they think about the food he’s made. He truly wants to know.
“It’s going to make my food better,” he said.
Once the weather begins to break in March or April, he’ll go back to the food cart. He intends to open a second full-time location during the coming season, although he declined to identify where it will be.
