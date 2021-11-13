SACKETS HARBOR — The streets of Sackets Harbor were packed with cars on Saturday afternoon with people looking to get into the holiday spirit and do some shopping at local craft fairs.
One craft fair was held at the Sackets Harbor Ballroom for the third annual Christmas Market.
Event coordinator Shanae Wiseman was at the Christmas Market selling her own homemade holiday signs.
Ms. Wiseman said last year’s Christmas Market was held at a limited capacity because of the COVID-19 pandemic. A ticket program was implemented for a 45-minute shopping experience. Ms. Wiseman said the ticket program worked so well last year that it was brought back this year.
All of the money from ticket sales will go to the Victims Assistance Center of Jefferson County and the Sackets Harbor Fire Department.
“It’s a great honor to be thought of — to receive the proceeds from today’s event,” said Kristin Proven, development director for the VAC.
According to Dalton Hardison, an EMT with the Sackets Harbor Fire Department, because of the fire department being a volunteer department, he said “these funds mean quite a bit to us.”
Mr. Hardison also said that just in the past week, the department has had to spend $21,000 to fix broken equipment.
Many shoppers expressed how excited they were to shop local, and support local people and businesses.
Mary Hunt and Sarah Conley, of Watertown, both said they always try to go to craft fairs for “one-of-a-kind” Christmas gifts. The Christmas Market was the second craft fair they had been to just on Saturday.
Tickets for the event cost $5. All proceeds from ticket sales will be split equally between the VAC and the Sackets Harbor Fire Department, including all of the sales from the vendor basket raffle. The last round of people were set to come in at 4 p.m. with the market closing for the year at 4:45 p.m.
Another craft fair was taking place just a few buildings over at the Arts Association of Northern New York on West Main Street. This weekend closed AANNY’s Holiday Artisan Market, which featured homemade baked goods, holiday decorations, paintings and much more.
AANNY normally holds a Harvest Festival Craft Show, and decided to add a winter sale.
