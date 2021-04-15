SACKETS HARBOR — A local favorite is under new ownership and back in business after closing nearly a year ago due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The Tin Pan Galley on West Main Street reopened for brunch Thursday and welcomed a stream of customers who were waiting in line outside the restaurant staring at about 8 a.m.
The restaurant closed last June after former owner Andy Taylor said he wouldn’t be able to reopen the restaurant with all the restrictions on dining that came with the pandemic.
But the Tin Pan that the community had grown to love has come back.
According to Veronica Smith, the Tin Pan Galley’s daytime front of house manager, the restaurant has made few changes to its menu or décor.
“We certainly want to take things to the next level; we did add to the brunch menu, but we wanted to stay as familiar as possible,” she said.
The restaurant was recently purchased by Walter Dodard, an OBGYN at Comprehensive Women’s Health Services in Watertown. Dr. Dodard could not be reached for comment Thursday.
The Tin Pan Galley will be open for brunch from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday for the time being. Ms. Smith said the restaurant staff is working toward a goal of having dinner service restarted by the first week of May.
Additionally, Mr. Taylor, the former owner, will be returning to the restaurant to play music on the deck outside as well. Ms. Smith said his shows will restart once the summer season begins.
