Air Products touts safety in hydrogen processing

Air Products officials detailed the layout of their proposed hydrogen facility in Massena when they appeared before the Massena Town Planning Board this week. They said safety would be at the forefront of their operations. Provided photo

MASSENA — A representative from Air Products told town planning board members that safety is at the forefront of operations when it comes to hydrogen projects like the one the company plans to build on Pontoon Bridge Road in Massena.

“What underpins all the different segments of our organization right from engineering, design, projects, operations, is our safety philosophy,” said Fred Schneider, north region line manager for Air Products.

