MASSENA — A representative from Air Products told town planning board members that safety is at the forefront of operations when it comes to hydrogen projects like the one the company plans to build on Pontoon Bridge Road in Massena.
“What underpins all the different segments of our organization right from engineering, design, projects, operations, is our safety philosophy,” said Fred Schneider, north region line manager for Air Products.
He said Air Products was founded in 1940 and is the only U.S.-based industrial gas company.
“We were founded in Michigan. Our headquarters is now in Allentown, Pennsylvania. We’ve never been bought, we’ve never been sold. We’ve always been wholly owned by Air Products,” Mr. Schneider said. “As the name implies, we started off selling products from air. Air is made up of oxygen, nitrogen and argon. So, we separate air. We purify the products and we sell them as industrial gases. It’s used in a broad array of applications, everything from metal manufacturing, chemical facilities, power production, to medical and food grade applications.”
He said they started manufacturing hydrogen in the early 1960s.
“In 1963 we shipped our first load of liquid hydrogen down the road and for the next 60 years our core business would remain hydrogen and separating air,” he said.
Today, Mr. Schneider said, Air Products is a nearly $13 billion company that operates in 50 countries and has 21,000 employees.
He said project execution is done in-house.
“Starting with engineering, we have research and development facilities. We also have on staff engineers that focus on plant design, process engineering and equipment design. We also do manufacturing. We have multiple manufacturing locations where we manufacture specific components, vessels and tanks, and some very specific machinery,” he said.
Mr. Schneider explained the characteristics of hydrogen, noting it is the most abundant element in the universe.
“Hydrogen burns with no emissions. It’s flammable, but it’s just H2 (hydrogen). There’s no carbon. So, when it burns, it doesn’t produce CO2 (carbon dioxide). The only byproduct of combustion is water vapor. It’s not toxic. It’s not corrosive. It just produces water and energy when it’s burned,” he said. “As a gas, it’s very light. It’s very buoyant. It rises quickly. So, as a gas, when it’s released it will dissipate out into the atmosphere. It’s not harmful to the environment.”
Hydrogen can also be used as a source of green energy. That, he said, gives Air Products the opportunity to produce power without CO2 emissions. And, he said, it’s done with safety in mind.
“As with the production of any power or harnessing energy, we have to be very respectful of the other potential contained within hydrogen,” Mr. Schneider said. “We believe that safety is a condition of employment. Accident and injures, they’re preventable. They’re not inevitable. We know that because we’ve been in business for 80 years. All of the lessons that we’ve learned have been incorporated into our design standards, into our engineering standards and operating standards. We’ve taken these lessons and we’ve applied them to the design of our plant. Our belief is that there should be zero accidents, zero injuries in our operating facilities.”
As a result, he said there were many things that are considered when safely designing a facility.
“The most important thing that we can do is avoid unintentional release of hydrogen. There’s a number of ways we do that. Hydrogen is a small molecule, so it tends to leak through joints that other molecules would not. So, fully welded connections and proper selection of materials are very important for containment. We look at over-pressurization of vessels and tanks, protecting them with multiple relief devices and critical safety interlocks on our control systems that are constantly monitoring parameters of the process. We’ll shut down or initiate alarms or interlock shutdowns for the facility if we have a parameter that’s out of spec,” Mr. Schneider said.
He said they also perform ambient gas monitoring.
“We’re looking for hydrogen outside of the process. If anything is detected, it will trigger a shutdown within the process. We’re looking for the presence of oxygen. If there’s oxygen present within the hydrogen process, that will also trigger a shutdown,” he said. “Then, as the facility is in operation, we have ongoing mechanical integrity inspections that we do to remain compliant with al local and national regulatory agencies.”
Safety is also addressed in their vehicles.
“It’s been 60 years that we’ve been hauling hydrogen down the road. In that 60 years, we’ve never had an accident. We’ve never had any inner vessel failure,” Mr. Schneider said.
He said that if there is an accident, they have a vehicle emergency response team stationed at their site. That team is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
“We have vehicle response teams that have trailers. They have all the emergency gear on it and they’re trained for vehicle recovery,” he said. “We have a program for training these folks and we have a trailer that’s equipped with all the tools, and it’s ready to dispatch at any moment. Our role really is as an advisor to the emergency responders. We do form partnerships with the emergency responders. We hold annual drills with them.”
