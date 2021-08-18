CARTHAGE — The restaurant industry has been especially hard hit by the recent labor shortages, and the north country is not exception.
Due to a lack of a cook, Belva’s Sahara Restaurant closed Saturday and similarly, Gary’s Restaurant in Lowville has cut its hours.
Gary’s Restaurant has posted on Facebook that it has stopped serving dinners until a new cook can be hired and trained. The posting states that the new hours are 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday, “hopefully temporary.”
For the past 32 years, Belva Hall has owned the Sahara. She continues to do prep work and makes “the sauce” for the steak, seafood and Italian restaurant on Route 3, as well as tending the bar.
At age 88, she said she can’t run the restaurant alone. After her cook left unexpectedly Saturday, friends helped to keep the restaurant open one last night, Mrs. Hall said.
“I would like to keep it open,” she said, noting many restaurant owners have had difficulties finding help.
The restaurant is to be the venue for the upcoming Carthage Little Theatre production of “The Sweet Delilah Swim Club,” and according to Mrs. Hall, the show will go on.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.