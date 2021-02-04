HENDERSON HARBOR — Documents filed Wednesday with the Jefferson County Clerk’s office show that the sale price of Association Island on Lake Ontario was $5.45 million.
LJS Properties LLC, Skaneateles, sold the 65-acre island, which includes a recreational vehicle park and marina, to Sun Association Island RV LLC, Southfield, Mich.
The principal of LJS Properties is Dr. Nak K. Shim, who has owned and operated the island and its RV park since 2002. Sun Association Island is an affiliate company of Sun Communities Inc., a real estate investment trust which operates manufactured home and RV communities nationwide.
Dr. Shim’s son, Dr. John H. Shim, announced the family had sold the property Jan. 25. The younger Dr. Shim had been serving as the resort’s chief executive officer.
Association Island has an assessed value of $4.63 million, according to county real property records. It has been used as a resort since at least 1906, when General Electric bought it as a corporate retreat.
Among other notable uses of the island, its Island House served as the U.S. Sailing Center for the U.S. Olympic Yachting Selection Trials as athletes competed for the chance to participate in the 1976 Summer Olympic Games in Montreal.
