WATERTOWN — Local sales tax receipts for October ticked up slightly for Jefferson and Lewis counties compared to the same month a year ago, while St. Lawrence County experienced a small decrease in revenue.

According to data released Wednesday by the state comptroller’s office, Jefferson County’s receipts rose 8.2% last month over October 2021, going from $7.1 million last year to $7.7 million this year, a $600,000 increase. Lewis County saw a $100,000 revenue increase, from $1.1 million in 2021 to $1.2 million this past October, representing a 15.8% rise.

