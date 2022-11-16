WATERTOWN — Local sales tax receipts for October ticked up slightly for Jefferson and Lewis counties compared to the same month a year ago, while St. Lawrence County experienced a small decrease in revenue.
According to data released Wednesday by the state comptroller’s office, Jefferson County’s receipts rose 8.2% last month over October 2021, going from $7.1 million last year to $7.7 million this year, a $600,000 increase. Lewis County saw a $100,000 revenue increase, from $1.1 million in 2021 to $1.2 million this past October, representing a 15.8% rise.
St. Lawrence County’s revenue dipped $200,000 in October compared to October 2021, going from $6.5 million a year ago to $6.3 million on October 2022, a 3% drop.
For the first 10 months of 2022, each county has seen its revenue increase over the same period in 2021. Lewis County has experienced the largest percent increase between January and October — 16.1% — in receipts, rising $2.1 million from last year’s $12.9 million to $15 million this year.
St. Lawrence County’s receipts have gone up 6.7%, or $4.1 million, from $61.7 million during the first 10 months of 2021 to $65.8 million this year, while Jefferson County’s receipts went up $2.1 million, or 2.6%, from last year’s $81.6 million to $83.7 million this year.
Oswego County also experienced increases in receipts during October compared to October 2021 as well as year-to-date. In October, the county realized $4.5 million in revenue, a $400,000 rise over October 2021’s $4.1 million, representing a 9.4% increase over a year ago. For the year, the county’s revenue has been $50.5 million, a $5.5 million, or 12.3%, increase over the $45 million realized during the first 10 months of 2021.
Statewide, local sales tax receipts rose by 14.1% during October compared to October 2021, totaling $1.75 billion, up $217 million from a year ago.
“October’s sales tax collections saw the strongest monthly year-over-year growth since May, despite the participation of many counties in the gas tax holiday,” Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli said in a statement. “However, as inflation continues to increase costs for many municipalities, it is important that local officials recognize that changing economic conditions may impede future collections.”
