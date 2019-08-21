MASSENA — Although its fourth-quarter sales-tax figure was smaller than last year, the village of Massena’s total sales tax revenue for the fiscal year was over its budgeted number.
Treasurer Kevin Felt told village trustees on Tuesday that the total tax revenue for the 2018-19 fiscal year was $1.86 million, which was 2.19 percent better than last year.
“We came in $41,873 over the budgeted amount. I budgeted $1,815,000,” Mr. Felt said.
The village’s fourth-quarter payment, however, was smaller than what it saw at the same time period last year.
“Sales tax received from St. Lawrence County for the fourth quarter of our fiscal year was in the amount of $470,565 — a $3,708 decrease, or 0.78 percent — from the same time period last year,” he said.
In his May report to the board, Mr. Felt said if the trend at that time continued, the village would receive $1.88 million in sales tax revenue by the end of the fiscal year. Their latest payment at the time was $431,501, compared to $430,689 for the same quarter last year.
During this week’s meeting, he also reported on the ongoing tax collection in the village, which began June 3.
Mr. Felt said that, through the close of business on Aug. 13, the village had collected $5.7 million, which was about 88.7 percent of the total adjusted warrant of $6.4 million.
“It was the same percentage from last year,” he said.
Anyone who still needs to pay their tax bill has about a month-and-a-half to do so, according to the treasurer.
“We’re going to continue collecting until the end of September,” Mr. Felt said.
After that, any unpaid taxes will be turned over to St. Lawrence County.
Taxes can be paid in person during regular business hours Monday through Friday at room 10-C in the Massena Town Hall
Tax payments can also be deposited in the village’s drop box in front of the Town Hall, or payments can be mailed to Village of Massena, Town Hall Building, Room 10-C, 60 Main St., Massena, N.Y. 13662.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.