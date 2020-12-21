WATERTOWN — Retailer Dave Etsen wasn’t so sure his store and others in the Salmon Run Mall would be able to stay open until Christmas.
Mr. Etsen, who owns Rainbow Zen, and other mall retailers feared the state was going to shut them down because of COVID-19.
But Father Christmas was good to retailers — they will remain open until Christmas Eve comes on Thursday.
“This is just wonderful,” he said. “People were just horrified that the state was going to close us down.”
Now he and other mall merchants are gearing up for the last few days of the Christmas shopping season.
The folks at the mall are adjusting hours to allow guests to finalize their holiday shopping.
Marketing Director Karla Woods stressed shoppers still don’t have to go to the mall to shop. It’s not too late to order gifts online from your favorite mall retailers.
Paige Hilliard, assistant manager of Around the World, said the gift shop has had a successful season, with the store achieving sales goals or coming close every day since the season began.
The four-person staff is ready for what she hopes will be a crush of shoppers looking for those last-minute gifts.
“We just want to make our customers happy,” she said.
Mr. Etsen has been surprised by the number of customers, in the Watertown mall and his three other stores, who have all told him they made sure to shop local businesses this year during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“I’ve heard from everyone that they just wanted to support local businesses,” he said.
Obviously, it’s been a different Christmas shopping season from all others, with shoppers required to wear masks and keep distance. Black Friday was held over a few weeks before Thanksgiving.
“We’ve been very pleased with our holiday season this year — especially these past couple weekends,” Ms. Woods said.
“Customers have been out and about, safely, and many have taken advantage of the buy online, pick up in store services many of our stores offer now, along with the curbside pickup options,” she added.
Until Christmas Eve, Santa Claus is still visiting with children — in the court near Paint It Pottery and near Zumiez — before he’s off to deliver his gifts around the world.
With Christmas just days away, the mall also has a new tenant.
Zero Latency, a virtual reality experience, opened at the mall over the weekend.
Manager Najib Abou Ismail said there’s nothing like this kind of virtual reality gaming system.
As many as eight players move around 2,000 square feet of space, armed with a headset, backpack that tracks their movements and a simulated rifle and play a variety of games.
The new tenant is leasing 4,000 square feet of space near Dick’s Sporting Goods.
It’s the first Zero Latency outlet in the state and the 48th in 22 countries.
The manager said it’s already been booked up since opening on Saturday.
