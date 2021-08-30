WATERTOWN — Several non-profit organizations, vendors, and merchants will be joining in a “Back-to-school Bonanza,” with informational tables, interactive displays and giveaways to help kids get back to school.
The event is planned for 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Salmon Run Mall.
The activities include:
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department will host “Operation Safe Child” and bring in the K9 unit;
Jefferson County Public Health will host activities and giveaways;
The Boy Scouts will host interactive skill-building activities;
The Girl Scouts will have fun games;
Fidelis Care will have information and giveaways;
North Country Prenatal Perinatal Council will feature activities;
Paint It Pottery will have special ceramic projects;
There also will be balloon animals, face painting, a pop-up fashion show, a pretzel class and $1 movies on Tuesday and Wednesday at the Regal movie theater.
