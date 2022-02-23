WATERTOWN — An in-person job fair will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday night at the Salmon Run Mall.
Northern New York businesses will be on hand to talk to job seekers in the mall’s center court.
The NNY “Get Hired” Job Fair is an opportunity for job seekers to connect with businesses that need their skills.
Employers from a variety of businesses from around the north country will be in attendance, looking for candidates at all skill levels.
Several mall merchants will also be available with information on positions they are looking to fill over the next several weeks.
The event is free. For an updated listing of Salmon Run Mall employment opportunities, visit www.shopsalmonrunmall.com.
