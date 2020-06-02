WATERTOWN — The owners of the Salmon Run Mall are asking the state to reconsider its decision not to open enclosed malls as part of last Friday’s Phase II reopening of some retail businesses.
In a press release, Pyramid Management Group said that it spent lots of effort to get ready in anticipation of the state allowing indoor malls to reopen, only to be surprised that only a portion of the Route 3 mall could open its doors on Friday.
Retailers have been closed since March because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“Thousands of jobs, businesses, livelihoods and regional economies are depending on it. We are ready to open with the health and well-being of our guests, retailers and their employees a top priority,” Pyramid’s release said.
Only stores in malls with external entrances have been allowed to open. The common areas of malls and stores that have entrances inside malls remain closed, although many other retailers could open their doors. Stores located in strip plazas were allowed to open.
Retailers at Salmon Run and other Pyramid malls anticipated opening on Friday under the state’s Phase II reopening, the Syracuse-based developer said.
Many retailers are relying on the reopening to survive,” the release said.
“Phase II re-opening on Friday as a way to get back to work and begin supporting their families and our local economies,” the developer said, adding several policies were put into place to make it a safe shopping experience.
“Over the last several weeks we have worked with hundreds of businesses to ensure a safe and responsible re-opening consistent with the detailed phasing plan released by New York State,” Pyramid said.
“Our collective investment of time and money into safely and responsibly re-opening our centers was considerable.” Hair salons and barber shops were also allowed to reopen under Phase II, but employees must undergo testing every two weeks. Furniture stores and Realtors also began operating again.
Restaurants and bars are slated to open under Phase III.
(1) comment
Governor Cuomo———Get off the band wagon and let people go back to work at the Mall. Those who do not want to come will not and those that do will. You have lost all control of what is gong on.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.