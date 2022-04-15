WATERTOWN — Let’s all go to the lobby, let’s go to the lobby, let’s go to the lobby.
And get ourselves a beer or glass of wine.
Moviegoers at Regal Cinemas Stadium 12 in the Salmon Run Mall will soon be able to get beer or glasses of wine and go into the theater to drink it.
In January, the state Liquor Authority unanimously approved the sale of beer and wine at movie theaters.
On Thursday, the Watertown Town Board learned that Regal Cinemas applied for a tavern wine license with the Liquor Authority for the mall theater.
However, town officials weren’t sure what that meant, since they didn’t know the Liquor Authority took the action in January. At first, they wondered whether it meant mixed drinks also would be served. Mixed drinks cannot be served.
Town board member David W. Prosser didn’t like the idea of adding beer and wine at the concession stand.
“That’s another reason I won’t go to the movies,” he said.
Movie theater operators have to go through the usual process of liquor licensing through the Liquor Authority.
In the past, alcohol could only be served if the movie theater had a restaurant and sold alcohol to drink before moviegoers entered the auditorium.
Chicken wings, pizza and corn dog nuggets are some of the food items offered at Regal’s concession stand.
Kimberly Summer, a New York City attorney for Regal, sent a 30-day advance notification about the alcohol license.
The town board did not take any action on the matter.
“They just have to notify us,” Town Clerk Pamela D. Desormo said.
Salmon Run Mall officials were told about the plans for alcohol a couple years ago.
Most states already allowed alcohol sales.
Regal officials could not be reached for comment.
