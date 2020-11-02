WATERTOWN — As many other retailers are doing across the country, the Salmon Run Mall won’t be open on Thanksgiving Day this year.
This holiday shopping season is shaping up like no other, with the mall making changes similar to national trends and making it safer to shop during the pandemic.
The mall announced new holiday hours and initiatives to make this holiday season safe, magical and memorable for everyone, a mall official said.
To encourage consumers to start their Christmas shopping earlier, many national retailers have already begun offering discounts and deals, in lieu of the traditional high-trafficked Thanksgiving/Black Friday kickoff.
Karla Woods, Salmon Run Mall’s marketing director, said many of the mall’s tenants are following the trend.
“We are seeing the early deals and shoppers and are encouraged by many of our tenants’ plans to break up the traditional, one-day-only, Black Friday rush,” she said.
Spreading out sales and deep discounts throughout the entire holiday season should help minimize lines and crowds.
“The deals to be had will be bigger than ever and available earlier than ever,” she said.
Salmon Run Mall has taken steps to ensure the safety of guests and employees by following guidelines issued by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), New York state and Jefferson County.
Masks and social distancing will continue to be required to enter the property and guests are encouraged to follow the center’s healthy shopper guidelines.
Children can again go to the mall in late November to see Santa and let him know what they want this year for Christmas with new safety protocols in place. Additional details will be released in the upcoming weeks.
Regular hours of operation will be from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. There also will be some extended hours during the holiday shopping season.
