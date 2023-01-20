Regal Salmon Run theater avoids closure

A line forms outside the Regal Cinemas Stadium in the Salmon Run Mall. Watertown Daily Times

Regal Cinemas is closing more movie theaters after its parent company, Cineworld, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

Among the 39 theaters listed to close, Regal Salmon Run in Watertown is not on the list.

