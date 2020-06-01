WATERTOWN — Samaritan Medical Center resumed elective inpatient procedures Monday after receiving further guidance from the state Department of Health on how to safely restart the procedures halted by the coronavirus outbreak.
The hospital had resumed elective outpatient surgeries May 4 and has consistently met and exceeded all safety metrics set forth by DOH and Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo.
Andrew Short, Samaritan’s vice president and chief operating officer, the hospital “continues to recognize the delicate balance between resuming more surgeries and being cautious about the ongoing public health crisis.”
Hospitalized patients are still not allowed to have visitors. Communication plans are in place to keep families updated on the progress of their loved ones, Mr. Short said.
The return of more surgeries and procedures will impact furloughs. Overall, 36 Samaritan staff members have bene recalled from furlough, many directly connected to the surgical services area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.