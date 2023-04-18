Headerg

Jeffrey Beri, founder of No Dogs Left Behind, with his pack of five personal dogs in March, is making the former Maple Ridge Kennels in Canton the foundation‚Äôs new headquarters. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

CANTON — No Dogs Left Behind founder Jeffrey Beri presented his plan for the $3.5 million dog rehabilitation facility on 16 acres in the town of Canton to the St. Lawrence County Services Committee on Monday night.

In March, Mr. Beri arrived in Canton and began working on the Route 68 site, the former Maple Ridge Kennels, to make it suitable for dogs he rescued in Afghanistan and recently kept near Toronto.

