CANTON — No Dogs Left Behind founder Jeffrey Beri presented his plan for the $3.5 million dog rehabilitation facility on 16 acres in the town of Canton to the St. Lawrence County Services Committee on Monday night.
In March, Mr. Beri arrived in Canton and began working on the Route 68 site, the former Maple Ridge Kennels, to make it suitable for dogs he rescued in Afghanistan and recently kept near Toronto.
Mr. Beri said he intends to build an animal hospital, a dog training and rehabilitation facility and two large kennels where he expects to house nearly 200 dogs.
He was a designer and manufacturer of high-end jewelry, trained at the Allami Penzero Academy in Budapest, Hungary, when in 2016 he left that career behind to travel to East Asia to rescue 121 dogs bound for a slaughterhouse.
Since that initial mission, Mr. Beri, in addition to continuing to fight the dog meat market in East Asia, has rescued dogs from around the world, including Ukraine and Afghanistan.
The war dogs, he told the Watertown Daily Times last month, are traumatized and need intensive care and training to be safe to be around people.
During Monday night’s meeting, Mr. Beri said the goal of No Dogs Left Behind is to fight for global animal welfare laws.
“We are a global foundation founded in 2016,” Mr. Beri said. “We fight the fight on the front lines. We fight for cruelty-free and sustainable movement beyond borders.”
Mr. Beri explained that many war dogs were left in Afghanistan which he rescued in 2021.
“When we evacuated in Afghanistan, we left many war dogs there,” he said. “I went back and rescued those dogs. I risked my life to bring those dogs back and many of those dogs are in Canton now.”
Once the dogs are rescued, they are treated, rehabilitated and find loving homes. Mr. Beri plans to work with local rescue shelters and local municipalities to help lower euthanization rates in the area.
“We also plan on investing into the community,” Mr. Beri said. “To date, we have invested just shy of $30,000 of small capital improvements. That’s just by fencing, cement, and hiring local talent. We plan to continue to do local hiring and build a local veterinary clinic.”
The clinic will be a 24-hour emergency clinic with low cost “remote telemed care.” It is Mr. Beri’s hope that a new clinic will help to reduce the amount of dogs that end up in local shelters.
Mr. Beri also said there are roughly 150 volunteers interested in coming to Canton to work for the shelter.
“We are going to bring an international community to Canton, people that have never even known about Canton that will stay in the hotels and spend money in Canton,” Mr. Beri said. “I think that other people are going to recognize Canton as I do.”
Following the presentation, Legislator Margaret I. Haggard, D-Potsdam, asked Mr. Beri if he had already secured a veterinarian for the clinic and if the dogs would be vaccinated when they come into the sanctuary.
“We make sure they are vaccinated and we go the extra nine yards to make sure they are vaccinated for any disease that could be spread from dog to human,” Mr. Beri said.
Upon further questioning, Mr. Beri said there are currently 25 dogs at the facility.
Legislator James E. Reagen, R-Ogdensburg, requested that the county’s public health director look at the sanctuary to ensure everything is up to sanitation codes and public health requirements.
“We’re not experts on public health requirements or sanitation issues and I think what they’re supposed to do sounds terrific to me,” Mr. Reagen said. “I think that everyone will appreciate having our public health office getting a better understanding of what’s happening and what’s in the plans.”
Legislator Rita E. Curran, R-Massena, and Legislative Chair David W. Forsythe, R-Lisbon, both thanked Mr. Beri for his efforts.
“I feel so bad for the dogs that are euthanized because they don’t have a home in so many days and I know we have a shelter here in St. Lawrence County and still have that horrible practice,” Ms. Curran said. “I appreciate that you have this mission and the dogs need that.”
