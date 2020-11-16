WATERTOWN — Here comes Santa Claus — with face masks and plexiglass.
Santa Claus is coming to town, and he’s taking steps to keep everyone safe at Salmon Run Mall.
Santa will be pulling into the mall in Watertown on Black Friday, Nov. 27.
Despite the pandemic — and the fact that Santa’s age and weight put him at high risk for severe illness from the coronavirus — the Salmon Run Mall is going ahead with plans to bring him back this year.
Of course, masks and social distancing will be required. Enhanced cleaning between visits also will be done.
The mall also is installing some plexiglass at the mall’s North Pole site to keep the jolly old elf and children safe.
But parents should make reservations before they go see the Man in Red.
Guests are encouraged to plan their visit with Santa ahead of time and review the safety measures being taken based on guidance from the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention.
Reservations are strongly encouraged with walk-up visits available as space allows throughout the day, mainly at the beginning of the day or at the end of the night.
“We will make sure that everyone gets to see him,” mall marketing manager Karla Woods said.
New this year, if you can’t make it to the mall to see Santa in person, or just want to add some extra magic this holiday season, the mall has the perfect experience for you, she said.
For the first time, the mall will have digital visits.
“There’ll be Zoom visits with Santa,” Ms. Woods said.
Cherry Hill Programs, the industry-leader in experiential holiday photography experiences, will manage the Santa visits at the mall.
Check out Cherry Hill’s new interactive digital platform that allows your children to connect with Santa throughout the season with Holiday Magic.
Also, go to the CDC website, www.WhereIsSanta.com, or at CherryHillprograms.com.
Santa will be available during the following dates and timesat the mall:
— Nov. 27th – Nov. 29 and Dec. 4 – Dec. 6
Friday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
— Dec. 11 – Dec. 24
Monday to Friday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
— Christmas Eve
9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
For more information on the upcoming holiday season or Salmon Run Mall’s comprehensive safety and sanitizing measures that have been implemented to help protect shoppers, tenants and employees go to the mall’s website,
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.