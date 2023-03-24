SARANAC LAKE — When Greg Moore walks in the back door of Bear Essentials Apparel nowadays, shop owner Christina Karl still thinks of him as her boss.
She bought the 17-year-old apparel, screen printing, embroidery and design business from Moore last month as Moore semi-retired from the industry. He plans to stay on doing designs as the artistic side of things for the foreseeable future, he said.
So now, after nearly five years of Karl working for him, he’s Karl’s employee.
“It’s come full circle,” both said.
But it is taking some getting used to.
“He’s still the boss when he comes in,” Karl said with a laugh.
The business produces jerseys for local youth sports teams, hats for local breweries, T-shirts for local events and jackets for state events held locally, among countless other celebrations, businesses and life events.
“It’s fun to walk down Main Street in Lake Placid and see a dozen people with my shirts on,” Karl said.
Clothing is involved in countless different parts of life, she said.
“Some are super happy. Some are really sad. Certain projects pull on your heartstrings once in a while,” Karl said.
Sometimes she throws event shirts to kids. Other times she provides memorial shirts for remembering someone who has died.
Moore said he knows Karl will be a good leader for the business, its customers and the community it clothes. He was “delighted” to have the business change hands into hers. Karl said with the skills and knowledge she has learned in her five years at the shop she is confident in taking on the business.
Moore moved to Saranac Lake in 1995, coming to a job at Compass Printing right after graduating college. He grew up in Syracuse and his father went to Paul Smith’s College. A decade later, he saw a need for screen printing and apparel design in town, so he started Bear Essentials in the basement of his home with minimal equipment and a graphic design degree from SUNY New Paltz.
It had only been operating a short time when he was deployed to Iraq with the Army in 2004. He spent 17 months overseas on deployment.
When he returned, the business was nonexistent. He found a storefront on the corner of Main and Broadway next to Berkeley Green and started small, but said he grew every year — adding more clients, more technology and more stores.
In 2009, he opened a second retail location in Lake Placid and in 2020 expanded there more with Quantum Apparel.
Now, he said Bear Essentials a long-running local businesses in town. The business has more than 2,000 active wholesale customers, Karl said, as well as many archived customers.
“I didn’t realize how easy it is to purchase a business that does well,” Karl said. “If they’re doing well on their books … it’s not bad.”
Because Bear Essentials was in good financial shape, it was an attainable purchase, she said. Despite inflation and the coronavirus pandemic, she said they have had record years recently.
Karl is concerned about what the impact of the village of Saranac Lake stopping promotion of the 6er hiking challenge will be on her summer sales. Bear Essentials was an exclusive retailer for the challenge, selling shirts, hats and buttons with the logo.
With the 6er bell right outside the door in the Berkeley Green pavilion, Karl said when she hears the clanging of the bell, she knows someone’s going to be coming right down to buy some merch. It’s almost like a doorbell for her.
But last summer the village board chose to stop promoting the hiking challenge after concerns about trail overuse and parking issues at some of the trailheads.
This will mark the first summer she’s seen without it and she worries it will be tough on the business. She said Bear Essentials has never marketed before and she wants to do that more.
