CLAYTON — After its request for an early end to the shipping season was rejected, the environmental advocacy group Save the River has called for a delay in the 2020 season so more water could be released through a high Lake Ontario.
John M. Peach, executive director of the nonprofit group, sent a letter to Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo on Monday asking him to urge the St. Lawrence Seaway Development Corp. and St. Lawrence Seaway Management Corp., entities that operate the Seaway on the U.S. and Canadian sides respectively, to postpone the season. Mr. Peach also included U.S. Sens. Charles E. Schumer and Kirsten E. Gillibrand, D-N.Y., U.S. Rep. Elise M. Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, State Sen. Patricia A. Ritchie, R-Heuvelton, and State Assemblyman Mark C. Walczyk, R-Watertown.
Delaying shipping, he argued, would provide more opportunities for the International Lake Ontario-St. Lawrence River Board to increase outflows from Lake Ontario through the Robert Moses-Robert H. Saunders Power Dam in Massena and Cornwall, Ontario. The board evaluates whether it can maintain safe navigation conditions for freighters when considering allowing more water through the dam, among other factors.
The shipping season, Mr. Peach wrote, should wait for the Ottawa River freshet, or when ice and snowpack melts and flows into the river in the spring.
“This is the best opportunity that remains to continue to lower water levels to seasonal averages,” he wrote. “We ask you to use your powerful and effective voice to request that the seaway delay the opening of the spring 2020 shipping season to allow the (river board) to lower the water levels to at least the seasonal averages.”
By notifying shipping companies about a delay in advance, it would provide them ample time to “adjust their schedules,” and for businesses who rely on the materials freighters transport to arrange alternate delivery methods for time-sensitive goods, Mr. Peach wrote.
“We believe that the losses and damages sustained by the region’s riparians and businesses are at least equal to, or greater than, the loss that shipping may sustain by a delay in next spring’s opening,” he wrote.
Save the River twice advocated for temporary, routine shutdowns of shipping, called patterning, in the summer so the river board could raise outflows, but seaway authorities rejected its pitches. In October, the group called for shipping to end for the season on Dec. 1, another request that fell on deaf ears.
