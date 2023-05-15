LOWVILLE — Students of two former southern Lewis County elementary schools in the 1950s will soon be able to live in the same school building as senior citizens.
A $21 million development proposal to turn the former Glenfield Elementary School into senior-citizen housing echoes the ongoing transformation of Port Leyden Elementary by a local couple into senior-targeted apartments.
Rochester-based Cornerstone Group’s proposal to create affordable housing for people aged 62 years or more on the 6.9-acre former Glenfield campus at 5960 Main St. has been vetted by the county committee formed to manage the redevelopment prospects of the property.
County legislators will now be asked to approve the project and the sale of the property to the developer.
Cornerstone was one of the four companies that responded to the county’s call for interest in developing property led by the economic development staff for county agencies at Naturally Lewis. It was the only company to submit a full proposal when the request went out earlier this year. According to information presented by Martinsburg Supervisor Terrence J. Thisse to the town board during a special meeting held on Wednesday, the company plans to add a new building to the campus which will, combined with the existing school, hold about 50 apartments.
Mr. Thisse is on the redevelopment committee and is a member of the Lewis County Development Corporation.
Naturally Lewis said in a news release the apartments will include studios, one-bedroom and two-bedroom options and residents will have access to a community room, fitness center and an on-site laundry room among the amenities planned for the building.
Cornerstone also honored the town’s request for the Glenfield community to be able to use the playground area.
“That was news to me,” Mr. Thisse told his board. “I know we had expressed that we want to keep the playground intact and they plan on making improvements by the sound of things.”
The town will own the playground area if the proposal is accepted by the county which owns the building and is currently using it to house human services departments while the rehabilitation of their offices on Outer Stowe Street is completed.
There may also end up being a child care facility on the campus, although County Manager Ryan M. Piche said that has only been in iscussion phase so far.
“This is an exciting partnership and it’s exactly what we had in mind,” said Mr. Piche. “It really is a win. We get the money back we spent to purchase the property, a private developer from outside the area comes in and spends $20 million, the property goes back on the tax roles... and we supply senior housing which is badly needed in our area — so in all ways, it’s a great win.”
Naturally Lewis said the project is also “contingent upon (Cornerstone) receiving financing and tax credits through the (state) Office of Homes and Community Renewal,” and additional approvals from the town and state authorities.
Construction is slated to begin in the fall of 2024 with completion expected between 24 and 30 months from now, according to Mr. Thisse.
The company will be giving a presentation on their proposal in Tuesday’s Finance and Rules Committee at 3 p.m. in the courthouse.
The Port Leyden elementary school, now called the Port Leyden Portal, held an open house last month showing the first 10 apartments completed in the project — six one-bedroom apartments and four two-bedroom units.
It attracted about 340 people, some interested in seeing the transformation and some to plan for their next move, according to Portal co-owner Mark Lamieux.
The rentals are available to people at least 55 years old for between $1,050 for a 550-square-foot one-bedroom space to $1,400 for a 1,000-square-foot two-bedroom space.
Heat, air conditioning, water, sewer, electricity, parking, trash and snow removal costs are included in the rents and there is a laundry room on the premises.
Mr. Lemieux and his wife and co-owner, Kimberly Lemieux, began construction in January 2022, but pandemic supply chain challenges delayed their plans.
“We had tentative hopes to be open at the end of the year but the project has just taken a little bit longer,” Mr. Lemieux said.
He anticipates the apartments will be move-in ready by late June or early July after all of the final inspections are complete.
Although they are not accepting applications, they are accepting letters or emails of interest and will send applications to people who have expressed interest directly.
In the next phases of the project, the Lemieuxs will create a community space in the center gymnasium area and furnished apartments in the back of the multi-use building. They are also in discussions with someone interested in making use of the full-service kitchen and cafeteria space that used to supply children their lunches for re-use as a restaurant.
For now, however, Mr. Lemieux said they are entirely focused on completing the first phase apartments and meeting the community’s housing needs.
