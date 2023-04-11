Preparing graduating seniors for job-seeking experience and to show what employment opportunities are available locally, Beaver River Central School and Lowville Academy and Central School recently held career days.
With similar formats, the schools had job fairs, presentations by local businesses and agencies along with the opportunity for seniors to be interviewed by prospective employers.
At Beaver River, middle school and high school students could visit the Career Showcase to learn more about manufacturing businesses such as CEM Machine Inc., Kraft Heinz and Gand Slam Safety; agricultural businesses including Red Barn Meats and Beller Farms; news media with WWTI ABC 50 and the Journal and Republican; health care with Carthage Area Hospital and Lewis County Health System along with government agencies.
The job fair vendors said the students who visited in the morning session asked a lot of questions and were very attentive.
“This career showcase opened my eyes to so many new job opportunities that I never knew were even an option for me,” said Beaver River student Abigail Eisel. “This opportunity was very educational and helped me and many others know about more opportunities we have.”
In the afternoon, community business partners interviewed seniors and provided feedback to better prepare the students for seeking employment.
”The career showcase helped me gain experience in interviewing, and by talking to some of the professionals there, it helped me in my decision and plans for a future career,” said Sutton Barrett, a Beaver River student.
Some students actively sought out interviews in fields that interest them while other just went for the general experience.
Sarah Herzig said she especially enjoyed “the opportunity to participate in an interview and learn more about the responsibilities of a 911 dispatcher.”
“The career showcase helped me with the interview process and allowed me to better understand interviews and how to do them,” Devon Smith said.
For others, the process helped them hone their job search skills.
“The career showcase allowed me to see what job opportunities were ready. I have been searching for jobs, so this helped me,” Jordan Albertson said.
Lowville’s Career Day included a scavenger hunt to encourage high school students’ interaction with the business vendors. Using a Bingo-style game, students had to obtain stamps from businesses fitting a description such as “a food or beverage company” or “a business currently looking to hire high school graduates.” The completed Bingo cards were placed in a drawing for a gift card from a local business.
Representatives from more than 50 businesses and organizations came out for the job fair, to do presentations and to conduct interviews. Some did all three. Participants ranged from county organizations such as Lewis County Health System and the probation department, to personal care with Journey Physical Therapy, manufacturers, with HP Hood LLC and Slack Chemical.
“Josh Leviker from Barrett Paving set up a table to discuss job opportunities at Barrett during the morning, had two interviews in the afternoon, jumped into a presentation with the ag classroom and then returned to complete three more interviews,” said Blake Place, business and entrepreneurship teacher and coordinator of the event. “The 2023 Career Day Event at Lowville Academy was a huge success! We had wonderful partners from the community who took the time to showcase career opportunities to our students through our open job fair during the first half of the day. Community members also took the time to present into various classrooms about their career field. Additionally over 100 mock interviews were conducted with students, giving them interview practice with local professionals. I can’t thank our community enough for partnering with us and taking the time to continue to strengthen the skills of our students.”
Sharing more about their businesses in small groups were Dr. McKenzie Clemons, dentist from Advanced Dental; Gerald R. Cayer, CEO of Lewis County Health System; Doug Hanno of Hanno’s Hometown Carwash; Trooper Michael Fayle with state police; Michael Renga and Josh Bogoniewski of Beaver Camp; Amber Astafan and Sammy Brown of Journey Physical Therapy; Christine Cisco of RBC Wealth Management; Lewis County Search and Rescue; Amy Rhodes of HP Hood; Carlie Watson of North Country Perinatal Prenatal; Nate Thomas of Purcell Construction; and Melissa Watkins of Cornell Cooperative Extension.
Some business representative conducting the mock interviews were actually offering job opportunities including Water Safari and Beaver Camp seeking summer help.
Kristen Isele-Johnson of Kraft Heinz said students were surprise at the number of employment opportunities available at the cheese manufacturing plant.
“When they think of the plant, they think of working on the line,” she said, “but there are a lot more opportunities.”
She said the company does hire some people right out of high school.
“We need to infuse the company with youth,” the Kraft Heinz employee said, noting that besides the manufacturing positions there are people working in the lab, in the CI — continuous improvement department — and onboarding.
The Lowville Fire Department took advantage of the Career Day to promote its junior firefighters program.
“We got applications out,” said firefighter Benjamin J. Lyndaker. Eight students showed interest. “I hope they come back. This was our first event such as this for the junior program. It’s a perfect opportunity to reach out.”
Ms. Place said more than 450 high school students attended the event. She said that ext year the event will also be open to middle school students.
