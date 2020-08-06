WATERTOWN — U.S. Sen. Charles E. Schumer says he is looking for clarity regarding the “uneven enforcement” of rules for boats that travel between U.S. and Canadian waters on the St. Lawrence River but never reach land or anchor.
Sen. Schumer, D-NY, said the standard practice for years has held that boaters between the two countries are allowed free cross-border transit as long they don’t dock. However, he said he has received reports that U.S. tour boats and recreational boaters, in the midst of the COVID-19 outbreak, have been warned by Canadian officials they could face fines if they cross the border even if they don’t come ashore.
The senator said in a statement it appears that Canada Border Services Agency has been deviating from the usual practices, while U.S. Customs and Border Control has not implemented similar policies.
“I have heard from local boaters who are frustrated they cannot enter Canadian waters due to COVID-19 border restrictions, while U.S. authorities are allowing Canadian boaters into American waters. That type of uneven enforcement puts US boaters – especially tour companies – at a disadvantage and does nothing to protect Canadians from COVID-19 spread,” said Senator Schumer. “The Canada Border Service Agency should follow the working precedent, be flexible and use a common sense approach that will allow boaters to crisscross the Canadian-U.S. river boundary as long as they don’t dock – and remain on the water.”
The senator has sent a letter to Canada Border Services Agency Minister Bill Blair asking for clarification about the enforcement change.
“I agree it is important to put in place smart safety guidelines to mitigate spread of the COVID-19 virus, however boaters crossing the border mid-transit do not pose additional risk to Canadians since there will be no docking or venturing onto Canadian land. I believe a balance can be struck that allows tour boats to traverse both sides of the border and maintain public safety,” Sen. Schumer wrote to Minister Blair.
The senator told the minister that cross-border “has long been a staple” for the Thousand Islands, with tourism contributing nearly $400 million annually to the region’s economy that has already been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Sen. Schumer said in order to clarify a system that would allow U.S. boaters to request preclearance to travel to the Canadian side of the river, he has suggested that Canada Border Services Agency work with Customs and Border Control, north country officials and other personnel to establish a specific dial-in number that would grant cross-border access as long as boaters are complying with social distancing rules and wearing masks.
The senator said that such a system would not increase the spread of the virus since no boater will be venturing onto Canadian land, while allowing fair access to the river for north country tour companies.
