WASHINGTON — The rules for a tax credit for investments in semiconductor manufacturing and production have been made public, and Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer said it’s on track to bring billions of dollars to upstate New York and the north country.
Last week, the U.S. Treasury Department released their initial rules for companies seeking to receive an Investment Tax credit for semiconductor manufacturing. It’s one of the steps that Sen. Schumer called for in August of last year during a visit to the Corning Inc. facility in Canton, St. Lawrence County.
The Canton manufacturing plant produces glass components for semiconductors, which are largely produced in the Capital Region of the state. A multi-billion dollar semiconductor factory in Syracuse, run by Micron, is on track to open by the end of the decade as well.
Semiconductors, which both conduct and insulate electrical currents depending on a variety of factors, are used in computerized devices and systems, everything from basic clocks to advanced medical technology.
The tiny “chips” are currently produced at-volume in China and Taiwan, but legislation like the CHIPS Act and the tax credits it included have led to a flurry of plans and investment in domestic manufacturing.
“The roadmap put out by Treasury this week for the implementation of the CHIPS Investment Tax Credit will help accelerate the hundreds of billions in investment and thousands of good-paying semiconductor and supply chain jobs coming to communities across upstate New York,” the senator said. “The proposed ITC guidance is a major step to realizing the vision of the CHIPS and Science Act to level the playing field with incentives offered by competitors overseas.”
