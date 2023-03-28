Schumer lauds huge benefits of semiconductor tax credits

Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer, D-N.Y. Alex Wong/Getty Images/TNS

WASHINGTON — The rules for a tax credit for investments in semiconductor manufacturing and production have been made public, and Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer said it’s on track to bring billions of dollars to upstate New York and the north country.

Last week, the U.S. Treasury Department released their initial rules for companies seeking to receive an Investment Tax credit for semiconductor manufacturing. It’s one of the steps that Sen. Schumer called for in August of last year during a visit to the Corning Inc. facility in Canton, St. Lawrence County.

