Micron has chosen a Syracuse suburb for huge computer chip plant that would bring up to 9,000 jobs. CEO Sanjay Mehrotra and U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer lean in to talk during the announcement. Dennis Nett/syracuse.com

Syracuse — One of the federal government’s top science officials will be in Syracuse on Monday to meet with U.S. Sen. Charles Schumer and executives of Micron Technology to talk about training workers for Micron’s proposed semiconductor manufacturing plant in Clay.

Sethuraman Panchanathan, director of the U.S. National Science Foundation, will come to Syracuse University for the event at the invitation of U.S. Sen. Charles Schumer. Schumer said he wants Panchanathan to hear about workforce training plans to help fill up to 9,000 jobs Micron expects to create in the town of Clay.

