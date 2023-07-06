WATERTOWN — The Scrub Hub, which began as a vision to compete in a niche market, is celebrating a decade in business.
The mother-daughter team that owns and operates the store saw a necessity 10 years ago and with local resources, have seen their store at 19033 State Route 11 grow with new products and a growing base of customers, making the Hub more than about sanitary duds. Bonnie M. Herman, now a part-time X-ray technician, saw a need from her years of working in the medical field and approached her daughter, Emily Herman, with an idea.
“She’s been buying scrubs all her career and we always had to travel outside the north country to get them,” Emily said. “Even on family vacations, we’d look for a scrub store.”
“On vacations in Florida, I would stock up down there,” Bonnie said. “There were two stores within five minutes of each other, and you could try the scrubs on.”
Now, people from miles away travel to the Scrub Hub to stock up.
“We’re basically the only free-standing store that specializes in scrubs north of Syracuse,” Bonnie said. “And we have people who come from Syracuse, Massena and Malone to shop.”
In 2013, Emily graduated with a bachelor’s degree in business economics from SUNY Cortland. Her mom suggested they put their experiences together and open a store.
Bonnie credited the Watertown Small Business Development Center based at Jefferson Community College with giving her the knowledge and confidence to open a store.
“It’s a great course and I would suggest anybody who is going into any type of business to take it,” Bonnie said. “It’s phenomenal. They had guest speakers that came in and you could ask questions.”
In the course, she learned about such topics as banking and insurance.
“And things that you wouldn’t even think that you would need,” she said.
When it came time for Bonnie to write a business plan, she said the center was there to help her. She felt confident, her “ducks in a row,” when she approached Community Bank for a loan request.
“When she brought the idea to me, it was like, ‘Oh, gosh,’ because I didn’t know anything about scrubs,” Emily said. “I had worked at a shoe store in high school and through college. I knew retail. But not scrubs.”
But with its success, came a growing product line. The Scrub Hub now also sells items such as shoes, medical accessories and giftware. The business has managed to succeed in a competitive online market. Its own website is at scrubhubnny.com.
“Online is great if you know what you’re looking for, you know your size,” Emily said. “But a lot of people when they’re just starting out, it’s hard to know — what size, what color and the fit. To be able to come into the store and try stuff on is very helpful.”
The store sells to range of customers, including those at dentist offices and for school cafeteria workers. “Day care providers wear scrubs now too,” Bonnie said.
The store has recently developed a new sales concept where its scrubs from the store are packed up and displayed at north country hospitals for workers at those facilities to purchase.
“We set up within the hospital,” Bonnie said. “It gives them options, especially if they’re busy and they can’t always make it to the store.”
The store itself was expanded four years ago, from 1,000 square feet to about 1,600 square feet.
“But the layout is completely different, so it even feels bigger than that,” Bonnie said.
Emily said the store has a constant flow of new customers. In addition to Bonnie and Emily, the Scrub Hub has two part-time workers.
“We’re very lucky and thankful to the community for its support and for helping us survive through crazy times,” Emily said. “When we first opened, we really just did scrubs. We didn’t want to branch out to anything.”
“You’re always looking for your next customer,” Bonnie said. “We hope once we have them, we keep them. We have a staff that’s very friendly and knowledgable and I think that’s what keeps people coming back.”
To celebrate its decade in business, the store’s promotions will include 20% off on items from July 13-16.
