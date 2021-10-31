WATERTOWN — SeaComm, a Massena-based credit union, is looking to build a new branch in the town of Watertown.
SeaComm currently has seven New York branches in Massena, Potsdam, Malone, Canton, Ogdensburg, Plattsburgh, Watertown, and two Vermont branches in South Burlington and Essex.
“We really look forward to working with the town of Watertown through the whole planning and construction phase. That’s important to us as well,” President and Chief Executive Officer Scott A. Wilson said.
If approved, the standalone building will be across the street from Towne Center in Watertown, which houses Target, Petco and other businesses.
The current location at 605 Coffeen St. in Watertown, is inside of a plaza and a smaller location. Therefore, it cannot offer the same amenities that the new location hopes to offer, such as a drive-thru, and an ATM, Mr. Wilson said.
Mr. Wilson said the location that SeaComm took on at Coffeen Street was because of a merger the credit union had with United Neighbors, and as soon as the merger was finalized, they began looking for an area for a new branch.
When the building is finished, all operations will be moved out to the new location on Arsenal Street with all current employees being retained and transferred to the new location, and more staff will be hired “as needed,” Mr. Wilson said.
“We really believe that this will give us access to an extremely vibrant, growing, retail area. Whereby not only our current membership can get the highest level quality service and delivered channels, but will offer to obviously new prospective members as well,” Mr. Wilson said.
The first planning meeting with the town of Watertown will be at 3 p.m. Monday and Mr. Wilson doesn’t believe there will need to be any zone changes. In addition to approval from the town of Watertown, SeaComm will also need approval from the New York State Department of Transportation Curb Cut because of the location being on a state road.
