SeaComm supports repairs to Massena’s Veterans Memorial Park

MASSENA — Repairs to Veterans Memorial Park are expected to begin this fall, and SeaComm Federal Credit Union has contributed to the cost of those repairs.
SeaComm President and CEO Scott A. Wilson presented a $50,000 check to Mayor Gregory M. Paquin, Deputy Mayor Chad L. Simpson and Department of Public Works Superintendent Marty G. Miller Friday morning.
Wilson said the park was important to veterans and deserved financial support for the repairs.
‘Any veteran is important, and the Veterans Memorial Park is dedicated obviously to veterans from Massena, and certainly SeaComm wants to ensure that it continues to be around,” he said.
He met with Miller to discuss the structural issues at the Andrews Street park, which has hosted countless ceremonies, weddings, concerts, holiday tree lightings and other events over the decades. However, it has been in need of repair after starting to show signs of some significant failure over the past 20 years. One of the concerns was that the retaining walls were failing and drainage had become a significant issue.
Engineers had determined the existing walls needed to be removed, additional draining needed to be installed and soil replaced prior to installing the new walls. The additional drainage, along with a larger precast retaining walls system, will prevent the new system from failing.
Village officials had unsuccessfully sought grant funding and began seeking donations from organizations, businesses, community members, or anyone wishing to assist in ensuring the longevity of the park. Because the village can’t solicit donations, American Legion Post 79 took the lead to raise funds for the repairs.
“Obviously there’s some structural issues as Marty indicated to me when we met in person. SeaComm is headquartered here in Massena and I think we have a responsibility to continue to make sure that the key pieces of our community are taken care of. We’re very supportive of education and hospitals and this park really is a critical centerpiece of Massena and we want to make sure it continues,” Wilson said.
He said, as a “significant business in Massena,” SeaComm had a corporate responsibility to ensure they were supporting projects like the park.
“We do step up when there is a need. We weren’t asked for any particular dollar amount. We just said, ‘If were going to do this, we want to do it right.’ The mayor and the head of public works answered all of our questions and we were able to make that commitment. My board of directors is extremely supportive of this project. I think going back to six decades of doing business in Massena, we do have an obligation to continue to support this community,” Wilson said.
“They’ve been a great partner for the Massena community for 60 years now,” Paquin said. “Any time that the Massena community has been in need, SeaComm has been there for us and we’re eternally grateful to them.”
Wilson said veterans are owed a debt of gratitude for their service.
“This is one way that we could say we’ll partner with the village and make sure that park is still there and as beautiful as it has always been,” he said.
Paquin said work will begin this fall on the retaining wall closest to Phillips Memorial Home.
“Next year we’ll start the second side,” he said. “This will be corrected for generations.”
The goal is to have the work complete by Veterans Day next year.
In the meantime, donations are still appreciated.
Cash or checks may be dropped off at the American Legion or mailed to American Legion Post 79, 40 E. Orvis St., Massena, N.Y. 13662. Checks should be made out to American Legion Post 79, with a notation in the memo line that it’s for “Veterans Memorial Park Project.”
