SeaComm supports repairs to Massena’s Veterans Memorial Park

SeaComm Federal Credit Union donated to renovate Veterans Memorial Park in Massena. Pictured from left: Massena Deputy Mayor Chad L. Simpson, Massena Mayor Gregory M. Paquin, SeaComm President and CEO Scott A. Wilson, and Massena Department of Public Works Superintendent Marty G. Miller. Tyler J. LeBoeuf/SeaComm Federal Credit Union

MASSENA — Repairs to Veterans Memorial Park are expected to begin this fall, and SeaComm Federal Credit Union has contributed to the cost of those repairs.

SeaComm President and CEO Scott A. Wilson presented a $50,000 check to Mayor Gregory M. Paquin, Deputy Mayor Chad L. Simpson and Department of Public Works Superintendent Marty G. Miller Friday morning.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.