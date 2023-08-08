SeaComm donates to care pavilion

SeaComm Federal Credit Union has made a Leadership Commitment to St. Lawrence Health Foundation’s “Great Care, Right Here” fundraising campaign. Pictured, left to right: St. Lawrence Health Vice President of Strategy and Integration David Bender, St. Lawrence Health Foundation Campaign Chair Jacquie Kuno, and SeaComm President and Chief Executive Officer Scott Wilson. Photo courtesy of St. Lawrence Health

MASSENA — Funding for the construction of a the St. Lawrence Health Regional Care Pavilion at Canton-Potsdam Hospital took a step forward with a $100,000 commitment from SeaComm Federal Credit Union for the “Great Care, Right Here” fundraising campaign.

The goal of the Great Care, Right Here fundraising campaign is to raise funds from government sources through grants, individuals, private foundations and vendors to help support the construction of the Regional Care Pavilion, and advance workforce development through education of the organization’s clinicians.

