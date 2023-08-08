MASSENA — Funding for the construction of a the St. Lawrence Health Regional Care Pavilion at Canton-Potsdam Hospital took a step forward with a $100,000 commitment from SeaComm Federal Credit Union for the “Great Care, Right Here” fundraising campaign.
The goal of the Great Care, Right Here fundraising campaign is to raise funds from government sources through grants, individuals, private foundations and vendors to help support the construction of the Regional Care Pavilion, and advance workforce development through education of the organization’s clinicians.
SeaComm President and CEO Scott A. Wilson said he was contacted by St. Lawrence Health Foundation Director April L. Grant, inviting him to come and discuss the Great Care, Right Here fundraising campaign.
“She laid out their need and opportunity and I felt that SeaComm could assist in that area,” he said. “Obviously, we’re a major part of the community and certainly want to show that type of support.”
Wilson said the expansion will allow residents to obtain more healthcare services locally.
“One of the things that really interests SeaComm is that not only our members, but the community as a whole will be able to go to a local hospital to get their healthcare needs addressed and may not have to travel as far. Obviously, the expansion that St. Lawrence Health is doing is very, very much in line with that. We want to make sure that we support these types of institutions financially as well. Obviously, they have a huge footprint in St. Lawrence County with Massena Hospital, Gouverneur Hospital and Canton-Potsdam, all together which is a significant part of our market,” he said.
He said that, at a time when some communities are losing their hospitals or facing reduced services, it was good to see that St. Lawrence Health was headed in the opposite direction with its expansion at Canton-Potsdam Hospital.
“Here we have St. Lawrence Health which is expanding, which is really exciting to be part of,” Wilson said. “It’s fortunate that they are focused on this. I think their affiliation with Rochester Regional Health has really moved healthcare in St. Lawrence County to the next level.”
Because of SeaComm’s financial commitment, they received a naming opportunity, and will be recognized in the Coffee Lounge, which is directly off the lobby and registration area. That, he said, “will put SeaComm in the building going into the future, and that was important for us to recognize that our name will be affiliated with such a great project.”
And, it is a great project, according to Grant, the St. Lawrence Health Foundation director. The multi-million dollar project is expected to include three main areas: patient rooms, the Emergency Department, and the main entrance/lobby.
“The Regional Care Pavilion is an expansion of Canton-Potsdam Hospital. It’s a four-story building. The first floor is an expansion of our Emergency Department. It will go from 17 beds to 28. It’s needed. We also have two floors of single occupancy rooms. There will be a total of 16 rooms that will be single occupancy. We’re building the fourth floor out as a shell floor with the idea that we would create a new obstetrical suite or OB unit on that fourth floor,” she said.
The hope, Grant said, is that it allow people greater access to healthcare locally with the expansion of single occupancy rooms, larger, more modern obstetrics suite and expanded Emergency Department.
Construction is scheduled to wrap up in November 2024.
“Everything is on time at this point,” she said.
The campaign is in the early stages and the campaign kickoff gala event to start the public phase will be on Nov. 2 at The Stables at Windy Point in Potsdam.
To learn about ways to make a donation to the campaign, contact Grant at 315-261-5418.
