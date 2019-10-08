LOWVILLE — Lowville Free Library may have found a new legacy fundraiser in its “buzzy” Search and Sip scavenger hunt on Saturday.
19 teams of up to four people, 64 participants in total, took off in a run to grab their scavenger hunt lists and start chasing down points, according to the library Board of Directors President Jesica Nichols, except for one team that sat in their car and read through the multi-paged document, devising their strategy.
“They were the only ones that sent someone to take a picture with me in front of the library,” Ms. Nichols said, “Everyone else took off and missed the chance before they’d seen the clue.”
Each item on the list was either a clue, often in the form of a riddle, a place to be visited or an action to be documented with a photo or a video, or something tangible to collect. The items were given point values from five for the simplest or most local items, to 500 points for taking a picture of a team member in front of every library or every fire hall in the county.
Some of the more popular clues included singing “Happy Birthday” to a stranger, taking a team photo with a goat and re-creating the cover of The Beatles’ “Abbey Road” album with team members.
“It was fun to see the diversity of what people brought back,” said library Director Meghan Harney, “And people were kind of buzzing as they checked back in. A number of people were already asking if we would be doing it again next year.”
Wine from Busted Grapes and Tug Hill Vinyards flowed during the after party “Sip” phase of the Search and Sip, held at the 1812 House on State Street in the village, where contest winners were also announced.
With almost 3,000 points, Team Travelling Pants, won the first place price of $250. The team consisted of Cassie Forbus, Anne Huntress, Brenda Fitzgerald and Ryan Fitzgerald.
Team Sam I Am, with Heidi Abbey, Judy Duppert, Bridgitte Gillette and Kathleen Ples, won the $150 second place prize, and Team V2P2, with Heidi VanZandt, Eric Virkler, Emily Philippe and Frank Philippe, brought in the third place prize of $100.
The winners of a gift basket each for the team costume contest were Jaime Montana Cook and Kathy Birchenough as Glenda the Good Witch and the Wicked Witch of the West, respectively, with Team Wizard and Kim Pierce, who dressed as Scarlett O’Hara and competed with Team Went With the Wind, won the individual costume contest.
Ms. Nichols and Ms. Harney agreed that while the $968 raised for library programs may not yet be at the same level the popular calendar raffle was at its peak, the Search and Sip was a success because what they set out to do was to create a fun community event that had never been done before.
They also said the event would not have been possible without the generosity of the businesses around the county that supported the event.
