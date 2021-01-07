HENDERSON HARBOR — A Syracuse native and seasonal town of Henderson resident has acquired the historic Gill House Inn on County Route 123.
According to Jefferson County real property records filed Monday, the Gill House LLC, Phoenix, Ariz., whose principal is Steven E. Vollmer, purchased the property at 13565 County Route 123 for $530,000 from Thirty One Development LLC, Watertown, whose principal is developer P.J. Simao.
Mr. Vollmer, a landscape architect who graduated from Syracuse University, said he has been a visitor to the Henderson area since childhood and enjoyed dining at the Gill House with his family.
“I went there growing up and have always had fond memories of it,” he said.
Mr. Vollmer said he has begun a “full redevelopment plan” for the site, adding that he will likely reveal details about the refurbishment project in the spring. He plans to reopen the business in May 2022.
The Gill House has not operated in recent years. The inn on Lake Ontario was built in 1813 as a resort hotel and was called the Frontier House. It was bought by Hugh H. Gill around the turn of the 20th century and renamed the Gill House.
The building also has been known at times throughout its history as the Charter House Inn and Yankee Barbecue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.