Seaway head still optimistic about season

Adam M. Tindall-Schlicht, the administrator of the Great Lakes St. Lawrence Seaway Development Corp., answers questions during a press conference on Wednesday at Eisenhower Lock in Massena. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

MASSENA — Vessel transits in the Great Lakes-St. Lawrence Seaway system are down about 3% compared to the same period in 2022, but Administrator Adam M. Tindall-Schlicht said they still have “a high degree of optimism” despite supply chain issues.

“Shipping on the Great Lakes is inherently connected to global trade patterns that we see the world over,” he said. “I would submit that the continuing supply chain duress that directly as a result of the war in Ukraine is having an impact on global supply chains in the world over, including the Great Lakes,” he said.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.