MASSENA — Vessel transits in the Great Lakes-St. Lawrence Seaway system are down about 3% compared to the same period in 2022, but Administrator Adam M. Tindall-Schlicht said they still have “a high degree of optimism” despite supply chain issues.
“Shipping on the Great Lakes is inherently connected to global trade patterns that we see the world over,” he said. “I would submit that the continuing supply chain duress that directly as a result of the war in Ukraine is having an impact on global supply chains in the world over, including the Great Lakes,” he said.
“We look at the trends that we saw last season, increasing exports of U.S. grain through the Seaway, increased transits of liquid bulk and dry bulk cargoes. Those are really, really exciting opportunities that I believe Great Lakes ports and the shippers and carriers that leverage our system are seeking to grow upon this shipping season,” he said.
Mr. Tindall-Schlicht said one of the challenges during the 2022 season was a decrease in Canadian grain export.
“One of the highlights early in this shipping season has been an early return to form in Canadian grain exports,” he said. “I would like to see those numbers continue to grow as the 2023 shipping season continues, and that’s something that we’ll be tracking diligently.”
International trade also plays an important role in revitalizing the Seaway’s shipping numbers, he said.
“Part of my role in Washington, D.C., is we do have a dedicated international trade team. In my role as administrator, one of the unique jobs that I have is supporting trade development and business development throughout the Great Lakes,” Mr. Tindall-Schlicht said. “Just a couple of weeks ago, I was in Germany leading a delegation of U.S. Great Lakes ports at the Transport Logistics Conference in Munich. It’s interventions like these that us and our dedicated international trade team are doing in partnership with U.S. and Canadian Great Lakes ports that we believe is unwrapping and unleashing what is a lot of potential still for our system.”
He said they could double the amount of vessels that transit the locks in Massena “without any operational degradation or hindrance to that reliability.”
“Something we work very hard on and are very proud about is our 99% reliability factor, meaning over 99% of the time when a vessel comes here, they’re playing with immediacy. You can double the amount of vessel traffic right now through our locks and that figure would not be hindered, which means that in theory, U.S. and Canadian Great Lakes ports could handle double the amount of cargo that they’re handling right now through the Seaway without any operational degradation,” he said.
However, Mr. Tindall-Schlicht said, increasing the amount of traffic doesn’t mean increasing the number of days the Seaway operates or the size of the locks.
“We know that there’s been historic interest in perhaps addressing the seasonality of the Seaway,” he said. “Would it ever become a 365-day-a-year system for shipping? I do not anticipate that in the contemporary future, nor would I anticipate that the size of the locks will ever be increased.”
