MASSENA — It doesn’t necessarily take a marine transportation background to land a job with the Great Lakes St. Lawrence Seaway Development Corp.
“The U.S. Seaway has on a given day about 135 employees, of which just over 10 are based in our headquarters office in Washington, D.C. and the U.S. Department of Transportation headquarters where I’m based,” Administrator Adam M. Tindall-Schlicht said.
He said the “heart and soul of the Seaway” is in the north country, “where on a given day about 120 employees are based, representing the comprehensive work of the Seaway — finance, operations, procurement, lock operations, marine services, maintenance and so much more.”
Among the posts he has held prior to his appointment as administrator were management analyst, information technology specialist, cybersecurity specialist, personnel security officer and emergency coordinator.
Mr. Tindall-Schlicht said he was proud to say that in terms of overall employment at the Great Lakes St. Lawrence Seaway Development Corp. “we’re at the highest number of onboard employees that we’ve had since before the pandemic.”
“So, we’re really hitting our target figures in terms of creating opportunities for folks that live and work and play in the north country to come here and share their expertise and their perspective as a member of the Seaway community,” he said.
Mr. Tindall-Schlicht said the corporation is expanding how it gets the word out about job vacancies.
“For folks that are looking at those opportunities, we are doing our best to make sure that as new positions become available at every level of the organization, in finance, we have lock operations, we have marine services, that those opportunities are published. Indeed, we are expanding how we get the word out about those jobs using social media to really reach interested employees where they’re at,” he said.
Among the most recent job postings by the Great Lakes St. Lawrence Seaway Development Corp. is a search for an industrial equipment mechanic. The vacancy closing date is Aug. 21, with an “early consideration” on June 22.
Mr. Tindall-Schlicht said, no matter what the position, it helps keep the Seaway going strong.
“It’s rainy days like today that remind me that the Seaway never sleeps. From snow to sleet to rain and the best of sunshine in the north country, the locks are operating and the vessels are coming through,” he said.
“I’m always impressed when I consider our workforce and the work that they do no matter what the weather conditions to make sure that our locks are safe, reliable and efficient and ready for vessel transits any day of the year.”
