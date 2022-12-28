MASSENA — The Great Lakes St. Lawrence Seaway Development Corp.’s new tug, Seaway Guardian, has been pulled from buoy retrieval after issues were detected last week.
Michael J. Folsom, a veteran St. Lawrence Seaway ship watcher, wrote on his blog, The Shipwatcher, that the $24 million tug left Massena early last week en route to Clayton to begin buoy retrieval from Lake Ontario and the upper St. Lawrence River.
“The tug was just east of Morrisburg (Ontario) when the crew reported an issue and determined it was best to return to Massena. Divers were summoned to assess the concern once back in Massena and the tug has since remained on the upper Eisenhower Lock wall since Monday (Dec. 19),” Mr. Folsom said.
As a result, he said, Seaway officials have had to find an alternative vessel to help conduct the work.
“After seeking assistance from Ocean Group that went unsuccessful, the Seaway was able to secure the Picton Terminal/Doornekamp tug, Amy Lynn D (ALD). ALD arrived at Eisenhower on Thursday morning before sunrise. It is unknown if the tug will take the place of Seaway Guardian completely or if it will serve as a support vessel, towing or pushing Guardian and her barge in order for the work to be done,” Mr. Folsom said.
The Seaway Development Corp. had welcomed its new tugboat in July 2020, after the vessel wrapped up its trip from the Gulf Island Shipyards in Louisiana, where it was built.
The new tugboat cost $24 million to construct as part of the Seaway Development Corp.’s Asset Renewal Program. Construction began in 2018. The keel was laid on June 26, 2018, and the vessel launched on Sept. 12, 2019.
The Seaway Guardian replaces the Robinson Bay, which was built in 1958. It is 118 feet long, 45 feet wide, weighs 720 tons, and its twin diesel engines generate a total of 5,350 horsepower, compared to the 1,890 horsepower generated by the Robinson Bay. It can maintain a speed of 3 knots while breaking ice, and has accommodations for 14 people.
A crane with 20-ton capacity allows easier buoy maintenance, retrieval and placement at the beginning and end of each navigation season.
Its primary missions are buoy maintenance and ice management. It is also equipped to assist in firefighting and emergency operational response on the St. Lawrence Seaway.
