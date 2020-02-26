MASSENA — Shipping along Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence River will commence April 1, which is 12 days after officials planned for it to start, and several days to a week — or more — later than when it has kicked off in recent years.
The decision from U.S. and Canadian Seaway authorities to postpone opening the section of the channel spanning the lake and river, which was planned for March 20 due to mild temperatures and little ice cover, follows months of debate among residents, lawmakers and maritime industry representatives.
The goal from supporters of a delay is to help lower water levels, which are above average for this time of year, by providing more time for record amounts of water to be released. Opponents feared it would hurt shipping scheduling and profits. The lake levels are about a foot-and-a-half above the historic average for this time of year.
Despite the pressures, Seaway keeping with the end of March opening timeframe of recent years. April 1 gives Seaway ability to say it “opened in April” rather than March and maintain the usual length of season. #1000Islands— Michael Folsom (@theshipwatcher) February 25, 2020
The International Lake Ontario-St. Lawrence River Board manages outflows from the lake through the Robert Moses-Robert H. Saunders Power Dam in Massena under the supervision of the International Joint Commission.
The St. Lawrence Seaway Development Corp. wrote in a statement released Wednesday that based on discussions with the commission and river board, the benefits from outflow levels that exceed the limits for safe commercial navigation “occur before April 1,” but not after. The development corporation is the U.S. authority for managing the Seaway in partnership with the Canadian St. Lawrence Seaway Management Corp.
“After that date, the benefits for lowering Lake Ontario by maintaining outflows above those safe for navigation are significantly reduced,” it wrote. “Beginning April 1, the Seaway Corporations will continue to work with mariners to ensure the safety of navigation under outflows prescribed by the IJC and (the river board).”
The first day of shipping along the lake and river this year is six days past the 2019 opening, four days later than the 2018 opening, and more than a week beyond the 2017 and 2016 openings, which took place on March 20 and March 21, respectively.
The river board announced Wednesday that it plans to continue “maximizing outflows” through March 31. Outflow decisions in April will depend on upstream and downstream conditions “in consideration of all interests.” The Seaway authorities decision to delay shipping “allows for outflows to continue in excess of prescribed safe limits for navigation through the end of March,” according to the board.
Outflows have been maintained above historic averages since May. The outflow record for the month of January was broken last month, and the board expects that to be repeated this month.
Rob Caldwell, the Canadian secretary for the river board, said that because the board continues to maximize outflows, water levels would be two to five centimeters lower than otherwise, based on current predictions. Water levels, however, will vary based on the weather, and the outflow strategy may result in no decline.
“It would not be a great benefit in terms of reducing the risk of flooding in 2020, but it’s an opportunity the board can take,” he said. “That’s not a guaranteed drop of two to five centimeters.”
River board representatives discussed various outflow scenarios with shipping authorities, including how a one-, two-, three- and four-week delay in shipping would affect water levels.
The board, however, may have to reduce outflows in April due to the higher likelihood of the Ottawa River freshet occurring, or when snow melts and increases water levels along the river, Mr. Caldwell said. The river board typically decreases outflows during the freshet to unduly avoid flood impacts or risk to the Montreal area, Mr. Caldwell said, making any further delay in shipping for outflow maximization moot.
“There’s a lot of uncertainty,” he said.
Save the River, an environmental advocacy group in Clayton, for months has called for a delay in shipping so the board has more opportunities to release additional water through the dam. John M. Peach, executive director of the group, said the decision to delay the Seaway opening is a “step in the right direction,” although he hopes the shipping season would open even later.
“My thoughts are that it is a Godsend for riparians and business owners on the lake and river,” he said.
Representatives from the U.S. Marine Chamber of Commerce, which represents various maritime industry stakeholders, called the selected date a “season delay” and a disappointment in a news release. They claim the lack of ice cover would have allowed ships to traverse Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence River starting on March 20, with as many as 100 ships passing through the system in the 12 days between that day and April 1.
The chamber in its release has called on lawmakers “to develop solutions that do not rely on one ineffective dam to solve high-water levels across the Great Lakes.”
“It’s time for politicians to start working with all the affected residents, businesses and shipping stakeholders on smart, effective solutions for high water levels,” Bruce Burrows, president of the marine chamber, said in a prepared statement. “Delaying, shutting down or interrupting American, Canadian and international trade on the St. Lawrence Seaway and further damaging the economy and our nations’ global trading reputation should never be an option.
“We need to work together to develop a much broader, holistic resiliency plan that looks at every avenue including flood zoning, shoreline resiliency and infrastructure investments,” Mr. Burrows said.
Shippers also contend that evidence from the river board demonstrates that outflow levels have little impact on the problem, lowering Lake Ontario by just centimeters while more water continues to enter the lake from the swollen upper Great Lakes.
According to the river board, the levels of Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence River are expected to range from as high as 249.1 feet to 241.3 feet “at infrequent intervals,” based on projections and historic records. Levels may vary as climate predictions remain uncertain.
You can’t please everyone all the time. Locals ( businesses, home owners )need all the help we can get.
Yea...lets interrupt international commerce...a major economy for the entire northeast US and Canada...disrupting thousands of tons of products and raw materials to and from various countries... so some shoreline homeowner and local business, which typically won't open until Memorial Day or later have more time to get their act together... yea, great call.. Again, raise your seawalls, get floating docks..see the big picture..
