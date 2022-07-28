POTSDAM — The New York Power Authority Board of Trustees has approved a request to distribute the remaining $239,220 from an original $10 million grant provided to the Seaway Private Equity Corp. to use for investments.
SPEC, a nonprofit organization, provides early-stage equity capital funding for companies in St. Lawrence County that have significant growth potential. It focuses its investments on the commercialization of new products and services in the areas of renewable energy and environmental technologies.
SPEC works with companies that meet four criteria. Among them, the company must be committed to locating or principally operating their new technology company in St. Lawrence County. They must also have a well-developed, concise business plan that makes a compelling case for success.
In addition, the companies must have complete control of their technologies, such as proprietary, patented and/or patent-pending technology; and must offer technologies that demonstrate significant advantages and differentiation to create a sustainable competitive advantage and take a leadership position in its market.
The resolution NYPA trustees agreed to this week approved an amendment to the “Amended and Restated Grant Agreement” with SPEC.
A resolution that was approved on Sept. 20, 2005, as part of the St. Lawrence relicensing settlement agreement authorized NYPA to negotiate the terms and conditions of a grant agreement with SPEC, providing a $10 million grant that would be invested by SPEC under a capital commitment agreement with Golden Technology Management. Golden, in turn, would raise an additional $20 million in private equity funds to establish a pool for investments in technology businesses to promote economic development and increase employment and the tax base in St. Lawrence County.
Amendments were made to the agreement in 2009, 2013, 2018, 2019 and 2020.
Since its inception, SPEC has invested approximately $9,760,779.78 of the original $10 million in firms in St. Lawrence County, leaving a fund balance of $239,220.22, which includes earned interestless expenses. NYPA and SPEC officials have agreed that remaining funding should be distributed to SPEC to use for investments under the terms of the Amended and Restated Grant Agreement. The effective date was Dec. 31, 2021.
Under the agreement, SPEC must semi-annually submit to NYPA a written accounting of all investments made with the remaining grant monies to demonstrate compliance with the terms of the agreement.
