NYPA allots funds for SLC investor

POTSDAM — The New York Power Authority Board of Trustees has approved a request to distribute the remaining $239,220 from an original $10 million grant provided to the Seaway Private Equity Corp. to use for investments.

SPEC, a nonprofit organization, provides early-stage equity capital funding for companies in St. Lawrence County that have significant growth potential. It focuses its investments on the commercialization of new products and services in the areas of renewable energy and environmental technologies.

