NORWOOD — Next week, businesses will be able to see what the St. Lawrence-Lewis Board of Cooperative Educational Services’ Norwood technical center has to offer and how graduates can help fill workforce needs.
The St. Lawrence County Business Connections Committee, with representatives from the county Chamber of Commerce, Industrial Development Agency, Workforce Development Board and Small Business Development Center, will be holding Business Connections: Spotlight on Resources from 8:30 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at Seaway Tech, 7227 Route 56.
While businesses can still register for the event, Benjamin R. Dixon, executive director of the county Chamber of Commerce, said that about 20 businesses and leaders are expected to attend the event.
“It’s really primarily aimed at their workforce needs and helping them to fill those workforce needs going into the future. The BOCES students have a wide range of programs that they can take and they are getting excellent technical skills while also getting a lot of important soft skills and transferable skills to help them be workplace ready,” Mr. Dixon said. “So the idea of the event was to connect the business leaders with the BOCES, show them the actual facilities that they’re training with, training in, and have a chance to talk to the students and the instructors and better understand what the BOCES has to offer in terms of workforce.”
Tuesday’s spotlight is the second of three events highlighting BOCES facilities across the county. The first was held on Feb. 16 at Northwest Tech Center in Ogdensburg. The last is scheduled for April 28 at Southwest Tech in Fowler.
About 30 business leaders and resource partners attended the first session, which included student-led tours showcasing the technical and transferable skills being developed by students in programs of Alternative Education, Automotive Technologies, Building Trades, Cosmetology, Criminal Justice, Culinary Arts, CREATE, Graphic Communications, Health Careers, HVAC, Metalworking, Natural Resource Management and New Visions Medical Careers.
At the Ogdensburg event, leaders of several businesses from DeFelsko, Howland Pump & Supply, and the Ogdensburg Land Bank, shared their positive experiences working with BOCES to meet workforce and programmatic needs.
Mr. Dixon said that the spotlights were designed by the St. Lawrence County Business Connections Committee to offer businesses a way to find new employees.
“What we’re hearing from our businesses, and have been for several years, are their challenges in trying to fill their workforce needs. They are having trouble finding employees, they are having trouble retaining the employees, or they might find employees but they’re not workplace ready, they don’t have the skills that they need,” Mr. Dixon said. “So we saw that the BOCES could be an additional area that they could look to, to meet those needs. These students are coming out of these programs with just phenomenal skills. Everybody who attended the event I think was very impressed with what they saw.”
Advance registration is required for the Norwood event. Businesses can go to www.visitslc.org and look for the Business Connections: Spotlight on Resources link on the events page. Breakfast will be provided by the Culinary Arts program.
