WATERTOWN — A potential tenant could make a decision in the next few days for the remaining space in the former call center that won’t be occupied by the YMCA’s planned community and aquatic center on Arsenal Street.
Donald C. Alexander, CEO of the Jefferson County Local Development Corp., said Friday that the unidentified organization could decide quickly to move into the remaining 14,500 square feet of space in the former call center, 146 Arsenal St.
“It’s looking good,” he said.
The prospective tenant might be more inclined to want the 14,500 square feet of space now that the Watertown Family YMCA has received a $9 million U.S. Department of Defense grant for the community and aquatic center.
U.S. Sen. Charles E. Schumer on Thursday night announced that DOD awarded the grant to the YMCA project.
Last week, Mr. Alexander said a potential tenant came forward with high interest in taking the remaining space in the former Convergys call center.
Since then, he and the unidentified organization have continued talks to make that happen, Mr. Alexander said Friday morning. Another meeting is set up for next week, he said.
The unidentified organization “would be compatible” with the YMCA project, he said.
Two or three other unidentified entities also have expressed interest in the space, but the one organization that Mr. Alexander specified was more interested than the others.
Now that the YMCA has obtained the $9 million grant, Mr. Alexander thinks that the Y will soon sign the contract to buy about 60,000 square feet of space in the former call center for $500,000.
The $18.1 million community center will consist of a six-lane lap pool, a separate full-size recreational pool and several other amenities.
The project also has received $2.133 million from the state’s Consolidated Funding Application program.
Local officials have described the project as a catalyst for economic growth and could be a game changer for downtown. They believe that hundreds of people will come downtown to the community center and subsequently stop in businesses and restaurants during their visit.
Construction was planned to begin by the end of 2020, but the coronavirus stopped its momentum — until now.
The YMCA could not seek the grant itself because the program required that a governmental entity needs to apply, so the Jefferson County Industrial Development Agency applied for the matching grant on behalf of the YMCA for the project.
Last Spring, Advocate Drum, formerly the Fort Drum Regional Liaison Organization, heard about the federal grant program that’s aimed at improving the quality of life for military families and suggested the agency apply for the funding.
Last week, Sen. Schumer made a personal call to U.S. Defense Secretary Mark T. Esper to lobby his support for the $9 million grant for YMCA community center project.
In his call to the defense secretary, the senator explained the project would provide a year-round community space for Fort Drum’s military families, in addition to bolstering downtown Watertown.
The $9 million grant is one of the biggest that’s been obtained for a single downtown project. Three years ago, the city was awarded $10 million through the state’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative but that program is funding a series of projects.
“The YMCA plus Watertown plus Fort Drum is a winning formula for a healthier and more vibrant Watertown region. As New York recovers from the effects of the COVID pandemic, this project and the YMCA will be integral to rebuilding a sense of community promoting public health and boosting the economy,” Senator Schumer said.
The new YMCA community center in Watertown will improve the quality of life Fort Drum’s families and community residents and energize the city’s downtown, he said.
