$100B semiconductor plant slated for Clay

Federal, state and local officials announced Tuesday that Micron plans to build a semiconductor manufacturing plant in Clay, Onondaga County. Image courtesy of Micron

CLAY — Micron Technology plans to build a semiconductor manufacturing campus near Syracuse that is projected to create 50,000 jobs statewide over the coming decades, officials announced Tuesday.

The announcement came from Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul, Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer, D-N.Y., Onondaga County Executive J. Ryan McMahon II and Micron CEO Sanjay Mehrotra.

