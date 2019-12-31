Servers and other tipped workers in the hospitality industry will not be affected by the state’s decision to eliminate the subminimum wage and tipped credit.
Employers in industries that involve workers who receive tips have previously been allowed to pay less than the state minimum wage, or a subminimum wage, so long as workers were able to earn enough tips to cover the gap.
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced early last year, however, that state officials would consider eliminating the subminimum wage, a consideration that drew ire from servers and restaurateurs.
After more than a year of consideration, however, the governor announced Tuesday that the state Department of Labor would remove the subminimum wage and tipped credit by Dec. 21, 2020, for tipped workers in a variety of miscellaneous industries, including nail salon workers, hairdressers, aestheticians, car wash workers, valet parking attendants, door-persons, tow truck drivers, dog groomers and tour guides.
Richard Azzopardi, senior advisor to the governor, said the decision does not affect servers or other tipped workers in the hospitality industry.
“Any changes for those tipped workers would require further study,” Mr. Azzopardi said.
