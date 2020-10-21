WATERTOWN — The head of the local job center was astounded to find out that the seven-county region has the lowest unemployment rate in the state.
The state Labor Department released its September jobless numbers on Tuesday, showing the region’s unemployment rate now stands at 5%. That compares to a 9% jobless rate a month ago.
“I couldn’t believe my eyes,” said Cheryl Mayforth, executive director of The WorkPlace in Watertown. “This is amazing.”
Only a few other regions in the state are in the 5% range, she noted.
The seven counties consist of Jefferson, St. Lawrence, Lewis, Franklin, Hamilton, Essex and Clinton.
With the latest figures, the region’s unemployment rates are heading back down to where the north country region was before the pandemic hit in March, she said.
In Jefferson County, September’s jobless rate was 5.4%, slightly up from 4.7% the year before. That’s compared to 9.2% back in August.
In St. Lawrence County, September’s unemployment rate was at 5%, up from 4.7% a year ago. In August, 8.8% of the workforce was out of work.
In the three-county area, Lewis County fared the best, with 4.5% of people out of work in September, up from 4.1% the year before. The unemployment rate for that county hit 7.3% in August.
While she’s surprised by the drop in unemployment for the region, Ms. Mayforth said the explanation could be that fewer people are looking for work.
That could be caused by a combination of parents having child care troubles, the region’s aging population is retiring and people moving out of the area, she said.
At any rate, the news is a lot better than when the pandemic hit in March and the unemployment rate jumped in April.
In April, Jefferson County’s rate hit 16.9%, St. Lawrence County’s was 14% and Lewis County had 14.4% unemployment.
The region’s hospitality and retail industries have been hardest hit during the pandemic, with the closure of restaurants and stores.
But some hospitality experts expected the situation to be worse as the region had a better summer tourism season than they thought.
