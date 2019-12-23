MASSENA — Seventeen St. Lawrence County projects were among those funded through this year’s Regional Economic Development Council initiative.
Funding was announced last week for the city of Ogdensburg; GoCo Ventures, LLC; Orchestra of Northern New York; St. Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce; St. Lawrence County Industrial Development Agency Local Development Corp.; St. Lawrence County; SUNY Canton; the towns of Canton, Clifton, DeKalb, Hermon and Massena; Traditional Arts in Upstate New York; and the villages of Canton, Gouverneur and Massena.
The village of Massena received funding for two projects, including $15,000 to hire a consultant to perform a study that would determine the feasibility of opening a Skilled Trades Apprenticeship Readiness Training Center at the former Massena School of Business in downtown Massena.
The study involves assessing the feasibility of placing the START Center in the former Massena School of Business and includes a building assessment, environmental studies and further research regarding start-up costs for the program.
Massena Code Enforcement Officer Aaron Hardy told village trustees in 2018 that he had been unsuccessful in trying to contact the owner of the former Massena School of Business to address code violations. Following a public hearing in July 2018, trustees declared the building blighted and a nuisance, giving them the authority to begin taking action to address the issues.
The village also received $300,000 from the Regional Economic Development Council initiative to repair elevators at the Massena Housing Authority’s Laurel Terrace high-rise that houses low-income seniors and disabled residents.
GoCo Ventures, LLC, which is owned by William and Susan Fiacco, also received partial funding of $97,000 for a project in downtown Massena. They are acquiring and renovating a blighted commercial property that once housed the Department of Motor Vehicles and International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers. They plan to transform it into a mixed use building. It will contain a local creamery, complete with a retail front, capacity for light manufacturing and residential units.
The town of Massena received $200,000 in funding to establish a microenterprise program that will provide small business start-up funds..
Also town-related, the St. Lawrence County Industrial Development Agency received $90,000 to hire a consultant to conduct a Strategic Planning and Feasibility Study of industrially zoned property owned by Arconic. The study will determine potential for business and economic develop mixed uses as a business park.
“We are very pleased our applications were funded. These are very beneficial projects that align nicely with the North Country Economic Development Council’s strategies,” Mayor Timmy J. Currier said.
He has promoted public-private partnerships to spur growth in the community. GoCo Ventures, LLC is also restoring a former grain mill on Water Street to convert it into a brewery and pub on the main floor, as well as two apartments. Rick Hamelin also made an investment to transform the former Slavin’s Furniture building into The Mercantile, a multi-use building with three luxury apartments and future office space.
“Our local strategy of growing public-private partnerships that develop projects that align with the region and New York state’s economic development strategy is succeeding. You can see it with the progress in our downtown, on the banks of the Grasse River and throughout the village and town of Massena,” Mr. Currier said.
“The governor’s Regional Economic Development Council program has been a key part of our local success. Under Gov. Cuomo’s leadership, the state of New York has invested millions of dollars in Massena and the north country,” he said.
He thanked a number of local and regional partners, including the Moving Massena Forward Coalition, the Downtown Revitalization Committee, the Strategic Development Team, the Business Development Corporation and village staff, as well as the developers, entrepreneurs and business people who have partnered with the village, “and to our citizens that put their trust in our team and help us move Massena forward.”
Other significant funding was provided to SUNY Canton, which received $1.322 million to transform Midtown Plaza in Canton into a new mixed-use property; the village of Gouverneur, which received $750,000 for Dorwin Street upgrades; the town of Canton, which received $529,739 for Miner Street trail connector and Willow Island Park enhancements; and St. Lawrence County, which received $400,000 to construct a Highway Department salt storage facility.
The St. Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce also received $297,452 to promote Bassmaster and family fishing events, and the city of Ogdensburg received $178,200 to develop and implement marketing strategies for catalytic brownfield sites along the waterfront.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.